Instromania!: 2024-01-29

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Checkmates – Tornado
  3. The Federals – Boot Hill
  4. Scotty Moore Trio – Have Guitar Will Travel
  5. The Afro Blues Quintet Plus One – La La La La La
  6. Daphne Oram – Tumblewash
  7. The Original Surfaris – Failsafe
  8. Big Pete & The Minute Men – Baracuda
  9. Mr Ondioline – La Gavotte Des Vers Luisants
  10. The Gamblers – Moon Dawg!
  11. The Village Stompers – Washington Square
  12. Ingfried Hoffman – Sharp Sharks
  13. GT Stringer – Up Periscope
  14. The King Kongs – The Beat
  15. The Cactus Channel – Level Up
  16. The Supertones – Our Favorite Martian
  17. The Concussions – Think Pink
  18. Montefiori Cocktail – Hu Ha
  19. Acid Rooster – On The Run
