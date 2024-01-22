Instromania!: 2024-01-22

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Intruders – The Cry Of The Wild Goose
  3. ? – Blue Blazer
  4. The Sonics – Chop Twist
  5. The Goody Gutera Band – High Azores
  6. Hany Mehanna – Rehla
  7. Andrea Tosi – La Sorella Di Cristina
  8. King Sporty, Justin Yap & The Skatalites – Lawless Street (DJ Version)
  9. The Doors – Light My Fire
  10. Phantom Frank – Punjabi
  11. Tom Skinner – The Journey
  12. The Side Effects – Papatuanuku
  13. Horse Lung – Sacred Mausoleum Smoke
