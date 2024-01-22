Instromania!: 2024-01-22
Written by Playlist Robot on January 22, 2024
- Frantics – The Whip
- The Intruders – The Cry Of The Wild Goose
- ? – Blue Blazer
- The Sonics – Chop Twist
- The Goody Gutera Band – High Azores
- Hany Mehanna – Rehla
- Andrea Tosi – La Sorella Di Cristina
- King Sporty, Justin Yap & The Skatalites – Lawless Street (DJ Version)
- The Doors – Light My Fire
- Phantom Frank – Punjabi
- Tom Skinner – The Journey
- The Side Effects – Papatuanuku
- Horse Lung – Sacred Mausoleum Smoke