Instromania!: 2024-01-08

Written by on January 8, 2024

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. Sammy And The Five Notes – The Loin Is Awake
  3. Los VIP’s – Our Man Flint
  4. Los 4 Jets – Zorongo
  5. Red Price Combo And Orchestra – Theme From “Danger Man”
  6. Mimis Plessas & The Orbiters – Karagouna (Thessalian Dance)
  7. Gestics – Rockin’ Fury
  8. Drumbago With Buster’s Group – Buster’s Hop
  9. Moontrekkers – John Browns Body
  10. Rebel Rousers – Fat Man’s Walk
  11. Chiyo & The Crescents – Devil Surf
  12. Master Manzoor – Zindgi Key Mailey
  13. Messer Chups – Oleg Gitarkin vs. Scotland Yard
  14. Boris And The Godfathers – Lazy Jones
  15. Satan’s Pilgrims – Psych-A-Go-Go (Psyche Out!)
  16. Langhorns – Camel Ride
  17. Pixies – Cecilia Ann
  18. Link Quartet – Il Baccalà
  19. Dead Skeletons – Kingdom Of God
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Arts Garden: 2024-01-08

Previous post

Frontears: 2024-01-08

Current track

Title

Artist