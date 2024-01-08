Instromania!: 2024-01-08

- Frantics – The Whip
- Sammy And The Five Notes – The Loin Is Awake
- Los VIP’s – Our Man Flint
- Los 4 Jets – Zorongo
- Red Price Combo And Orchestra – Theme From “Danger Man”
- Mimis Plessas & The Orbiters – Karagouna (Thessalian Dance)
- Gestics – Rockin’ Fury
- Drumbago With Buster’s Group – Buster’s Hop
- Moontrekkers – John Browns Body
- Rebel Rousers – Fat Man’s Walk
- Chiyo & The Crescents – Devil Surf
- Master Manzoor – Zindgi Key Mailey
- Messer Chups – Oleg Gitarkin vs. Scotland Yard
- Boris And The Godfathers – Lazy Jones
- Satan’s Pilgrims – Psych-A-Go-Go (Psyche Out!)
- Langhorns – Camel Ride
- Pixies – Cecilia Ann
- Link Quartet – Il Baccalà
- Dead Skeletons – Kingdom Of God
