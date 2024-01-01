Instromania!: 2024-01-01

January 1, 2024

  1. The Quests – Hava Nagila
  2. Zlatni Dečaci (The Golden Boys) – Labuđe Jezero (Swan Lake)
  3. Bana Pop Band – Jet pop
  4. The Spotnicks – The Rocket Man
  5. The Mummies – The fly
  6. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  7. The Tremolo Beer Gut – The Casbah Hit (bad postcard from Palermo)
  8. Jack & The Rippers – Hawaii 5-0
  9. Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – swinging Hawaii
  10. Rockin Rebels – Wild weekend
  11. The Frantics – The whip
  12. Bunnys – Moanin’
  13. The Ventures – Night Train
  14. Dick Dale & His Del-Tones – Night Rider
  15. The Gruesomes – Theme For Bikers From Hell
  16. La Logia Sarabanda – Todos O Ninguno
  17. Lee Hazlewood’s Woodchucks – Muchacho (Instumental)
  18. Trashmen – Malaguena
  19. Slingshot Dragster – St. Duane
  20. The Raouls – Night surfer
  21. The Wetsuits – Safari-so-good
