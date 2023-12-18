Instromania!: 2023-12-18

Written by on December 18, 2023

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Exports – Car Hop
  3. The Waikikis – Hawaiian March
  4. The Motivations – The Birds
  5. The Viscounts – Harlem Nocturne
  6. The Ventures – Stop Action
  7. The Falcons – Kazutzka
  8. The Tomko’s – The Spook
  9. Sincron – Jocul Fetelor
  10. Tornadoes – Riot
  11. Black Star Sound – Nite-Safarie
  12. Davie Allan & The Arrows – Skaterdater Rock
  13. Bitch Boys – Big Noise From Makaha
  14. Messer Chups – Tchaikovsky Beat
  15. Bomboras – Adventures Through Inner Space
  16. Bloodshot Bill – Out Cold
  17. Anders Lewén – Growling Sax Surf
  18. Sun Of Man – Whispering Jackoff
