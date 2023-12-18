Instromania!: 2023-12-18

- Frantics – The Whip
- The Exports – Car Hop
- The Waikikis – Hawaiian March
- The Motivations – The Birds
- The Viscounts – Harlem Nocturne
- The Ventures – Stop Action
- The Falcons – Kazutzka
- The Tomko’s – The Spook
- Sincron – Jocul Fetelor
- Tornadoes – Riot
- Black Star Sound – Nite-Safarie
- Davie Allan & The Arrows – Skaterdater Rock
- Bitch Boys – Big Noise From Makaha
- Messer Chups – Tchaikovsky Beat
- Bomboras – Adventures Through Inner Space
- Bloodshot Bill – Out Cold
- Anders Lewén – Growling Sax Surf
- Sun Of Man – Whispering Jackoff
Reader's opinions