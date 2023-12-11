Instromania!: 2023-12-11

Written by on December 11, 2023

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Sunsets – Cry Of The Wild Goose
  3. Lenny Dee – Mississippi Mud
  4. The Fender IV – Mar Gaya
  5. Young John Watson – Space Guitar
  6. US Stamps – Come On
  7. The Premiers – Orbit Bound
  8. The Outlaws – Husky Team
  9. Daphne Oram – Power Tools
  10. Joe Tanner – The Battle
  11. Baba Brooks + Beverley’s All Stars – Sly Mongoose
  12. The Jets – Baby Elephant Walk
  13. Singaia – Singaia
  14. The Budos Band – Kakal
  15. The Concussions – Morning Breath
  16. Anders Lewén – Kitchen Quirks
  17. Monsters From Mars – Escape From Castle Wolfenstein
  18. Psychic Lemon – Exit To The Death lane
