Instromania!: 2023-12-11

- Frantics – The Whip
- The Sunsets – Cry Of The Wild Goose
- Lenny Dee – Mississippi Mud
- The Fender IV – Mar Gaya
- Young John Watson – Space Guitar
- US Stamps – Come On
- The Premiers – Orbit Bound
- The Outlaws – Husky Team
- Daphne Oram – Power Tools
- Joe Tanner – The Battle
- Baba Brooks + Beverley’s All Stars – Sly Mongoose
- The Jets – Baby Elephant Walk
- Singaia – Singaia
- The Budos Band – Kakal
- The Concussions – Morning Breath
- Anders Lewén – Kitchen Quirks
- Monsters From Mars – Escape From Castle Wolfenstein
- Psychic Lemon – Exit To The Death lane
