Instromania!: 2023-11-13

- Frantics – The Whip
- Del Kent – Holiday On Saturn
- Van Doren-Hawkesworth Collection – Pinball
- The Panics – Sham
- Sonny Lester – Queens Night Out
- New Elektron – Mirza
- The Road Runners – Road Runnah
- The Lombardo Twins (Voice – Dee Richards) – Arabian Drums
- Los Holy’s – Piedra De Doce Angulos
- The Deadly Ones – Help!
- Gogo Jackson & The Pop Brass – Exotic Erotic
- The Tornados – Lawrence Of Arabia
- The Vibrants – The Gran Via Rocker
- GT Stringer – Meltdown
- The Black Hornets – Café Racer
- Laika & The Cosmonauts – Magic Bullet
- The Coffin Daggers – Psychonaut
- Messer Chups – Go Satan Go!
- Mantra Machine – Dunajam
