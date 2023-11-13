Instromania!: 2023-11-13

Written by on November 13, 2023

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. Del Kent – Holiday On Saturn
  3. Van Doren-Hawkesworth Collection – Pinball
  4. The Panics – Sham
  5. Sonny Lester – Queens Night Out
  6. New Elektron – Mirza
  7. The Road Runners – Road Runnah
  8. The Lombardo Twins (Voice – Dee Richards) – Arabian Drums
  9. Los Holy’s – Piedra De Doce Angulos
  10. The Deadly Ones – Help!
  11. Gogo Jackson & The Pop Brass – Exotic Erotic
  12. The Tornados – Lawrence Of Arabia
  13. The Vibrants – The Gran Via Rocker
  14. GT Stringer – Meltdown
  15. The Black Hornets – Café Racer
  16. Laika & The Cosmonauts – Magic Bullet
  17. The Coffin Daggers – Psychonaut
  18. Messer Chups – Go Satan Go!
  19. Mantra Machine – Dunajam
