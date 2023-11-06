Instromania!: 2023-11-06

November 6, 2023

  1. Cosmic bikini – Hawaii 5.0
  2. Surf! Terror! Panic! – the haunting of babelini ankle snapper
  3. Dick Dale – The Wedge Paradiso
  4. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  5. The Denvermen – The Mexican
  6. The Cocktail Lounge – Trituradientes
  7. Harmonica Lewinski – Los Gallos
  8. Empress of Fur – The Missing Chord
  9. Stroboscopica – Walk in the Park
  10. Frantics – One Minute of Flamenco
  11. Messer Chups – Titi Caca Titi
  12. Ry Cooder – Brothers
  13. Chica Chica Electrica – Los Bomberos
  14. The Exotics – Shakarama
  15. The Legendary Invisible Men – von kreep’s theme
  16. Acanthus – Doux-Reveil
  17. Noble Watts – Mashed Potatoes
  18. Pierre Ralph – Jewel Thieves
  19. The Atlantics – Tequila Slammer
