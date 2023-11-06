Instromania!: 2023-11-06

- Cosmic bikini – Hawaii 5.0
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – the haunting of babelini ankle snapper
- Dick Dale – The Wedge Paradiso
- The Gamma Rays – Casbah
- The Denvermen – The Mexican
- The Cocktail Lounge – Trituradientes
- Harmonica Lewinski – Los Gallos
- Empress of Fur – The Missing Chord
- Stroboscopica – Walk in the Park
- Frantics – One Minute of Flamenco
- Messer Chups – Titi Caca Titi
- Ry Cooder – Brothers
- Chica Chica Electrica – Los Bomberos
- The Exotics – Shakarama
- The Legendary Invisible Men – von kreep’s theme
- Acanthus – Doux-Reveil
- Noble Watts – Mashed Potatoes
- Pierre Ralph – Jewel Thieves
- The Atlantics – Tequila Slammer
