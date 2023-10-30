Instromania!: 2023-10-30

  1. The Rockin’ Continentals – Count Dracula
  2. The Tomko’s – The Spook
  3. The Blazers – Graveyard
  4. The Gravestone Four – Rigor Mortis
  5. The Invaders – Shock Treatment
  6. The Pastel Six – The Strange Ghost
  7. Kenny And The Fiends – House On Haunted Hill
  8. The Crystals – Vampire
  9. Ken Nordine And His Kinsmen – Strollin’ Spooks
  10. Los Harmonic’s – Suspenso En Sombras
  11. Lord Dent & His Invaders – Wolf Call
  12. The Daringers – Morgus Creep
  13. The Singaia – The Singaia
  14. The Charles Napiers – Rianna Scipio Theme
  15. Silent Caravan – Doomsday Boogie (I Am Become Death)
  16. Cocktail Lounge – Una De Zombies
  17. The Mummies – House On The Hill
  18. Thee Cormans – Satanismo
  19. Combustible Edison – Carnival Of Souls
