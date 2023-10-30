Instromania!: 2023-10-30

- The Rockin’ Continentals – Count Dracula
- The Tomko’s – The Spook
- The Blazers – Graveyard
- The Gravestone Four – Rigor Mortis
- The Invaders – Shock Treatment
- The Pastel Six – The Strange Ghost
- Kenny And The Fiends – House On Haunted Hill
- The Crystals – Vampire
- Ken Nordine And His Kinsmen – Strollin’ Spooks
- Los Harmonic’s – Suspenso En Sombras
- Lord Dent & His Invaders – Wolf Call
- The Daringers – Morgus Creep
- The Singaia – The Singaia
- The Charles Napiers – Rianna Scipio Theme
- Silent Caravan – Doomsday Boogie (I Am Become Death)
- Cocktail Lounge – Una De Zombies
- The Mummies – House On The Hill
- Thee Cormans – Satanismo
- Combustible Edison – Carnival Of Souls
Reader's opinions