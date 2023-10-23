Instromania!: 2023-10-23

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. Sandy Nelson – Secret Agent Man
  3. Alessandro Alessandroni – Domica In Riveria
  4. The Velvetones – Beetle Walk
  5. The Mystics – Donauwellen
  6. Arulan – Ibung Ibung
  7. Johnny Beeman – Laffin’ Beatnik
  8. The Mar-Keys – The Dribble
  9. Ray Cathode – Time Beat
  10. Donnie Boyd And His Phantom Guitar – Waggle Part II
  11. The Exotic Guitars – A Taste Of Honey
  12. The Science Fiction Corporation – Monster On Saturn
  13. Messer Chups – Lipstick Twang
  14. Los Plantronics – Bobby Peru
  15. Rocket Science – Tomorrow’s Soundtrack For Today’s Swinging Generation
  16. The Silver Strings – Goodbye My Love
  17. Gramatik – Balkan Express
  18. Man Or Astro-Man? – The Powereful Fully-Transistorized Dick Tracy Two-Way Wrist Radio
  19. Superstars Of Planet Vixen – Doom Machine 2169
