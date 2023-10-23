Instromania!: 2023-10-23

- Frantics – The Whip
- Sandy Nelson – Secret Agent Man
- Alessandro Alessandroni – Domica In Riveria
- The Velvetones – Beetle Walk
- The Mystics – Donauwellen
- Arulan – Ibung Ibung
- Johnny Beeman – Laffin’ Beatnik
- The Mar-Keys – The Dribble
- Ray Cathode – Time Beat
- Donnie Boyd And His Phantom Guitar – Waggle Part II
- The Exotic Guitars – A Taste Of Honey
- The Science Fiction Corporation – Monster On Saturn
- Messer Chups – Lipstick Twang
- Los Plantronics – Bobby Peru
- Rocket Science – Tomorrow’s Soundtrack For Today’s Swinging Generation
- The Silver Strings – Goodbye My Love
- Gramatik – Balkan Express
- Man Or Astro-Man? – The Powereful Fully-Transistorized Dick Tracy Two-Way Wrist Radio
- Superstars Of Planet Vixen – Doom Machine 2169
