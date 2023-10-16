Instromania!: 2023-10-16

- Frantics – The Whip
- The Cougars – Our Man In Siberia
- Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
- The Highlights – Ah, So
- The Buddies – Pulsebeat
- Harvey Anderson – Monday Night At 8P.M.
- Los Shains – Misirlou
- Rockin’ Belmarx – Torture Rock
- Tru-Tones Combo Of St. Lucia – Love Is Blue
- Johnny Fortune – Dragster
- Noble Watts – Original Boogie Woogie
- The 4 Instants – Bogattini
- Kaguama Surf – Watusi
- Araban – Chica
- The Shinolas – Aqua Vulva
- Martini Five-O – Banzai Pipeline
- Plan 9 – Beach Buster
- The Concussions – Guano
- Atomic Mosquitos – Flight Of The Mosquitos
- Wild Pink Horse – Pink Party
- Bad Beers – Zombies From Beyond The Surf
- The Hangee V – Batman
