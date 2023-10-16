Instromania!: 2023-10-16

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Cougars – Our Man In Siberia
  3. Dick Hyman – The Liquidator
  4. The Highlights – Ah, So
  5. The Buddies – Pulsebeat
  6. Harvey Anderson – Monday Night At 8P.M.
  7. Los Shains – Misirlou
  8. Rockin’ Belmarx – Torture Rock
  9. Tru-Tones Combo Of St. Lucia – Love Is Blue
  10. Johnny Fortune – Dragster
  11. Noble Watts – Original Boogie Woogie
  12. The 4 Instants – Bogattini
  13. Kaguama Surf – Watusi
  14. Araban – Chica
  15. The Shinolas – Aqua Vulva
  16. Martini Five-O – Banzai Pipeline
  17. Plan 9 – Beach Buster
  18. The Concussions – Guano
  19. Atomic Mosquitos – Flight Of The Mosquitos
  20. Wild Pink Horse – Pink Party
  21. Bad Beers – Zombies From Beyond The Surf
  22. The Hangee V – Batman
