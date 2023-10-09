Instromania!: 2023-10-09

- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Iron Lung
- Pink Duke – Denialism
- The Vains – Pickleback
- Newgate Crowd – Bright Idea
- Mannequin Death Squad – SUPER MENTAL PSYCHO
- Astro Elevator – Ride the Snake
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
- SASHA – KILLER
- Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
- Puree – 5 Dollar Stranger
- Sugar Tongue – Moonshine
- Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
- The 745 – Wet Lettuce
- Lizzie Hosking – Stress You Out
- Maisie – Sharpshooter
- Pash – Spanish Harlem
- Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
- Oscar The Wild – Unafraid
- Molly Rocket – Bones
- Slowmango – Floppy Disko
- Sleepy Lizard – Dream Lover
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- Coldwave – Haircut Song
- The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- Lucas Day – End of the day
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Pigs and Troughs
- Workhorse – Rode A River
