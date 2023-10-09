Instromania!: 2023-10-09

  1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Iron Lung
  2. Pink Duke – Denialism
  3. The Vains – Pickleback
  4. Newgate Crowd – Bright Idea
  5. Mannequin Death Squad – SUPER MENTAL PSYCHO
  6. Astro Elevator – Ride the Snake
  7. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  8. SASHA – KILLER
  9. Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
  10. Puree – 5 Dollar Stranger
  11. Sugar Tongue – Moonshine
  12. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  13. The 745 – Wet Lettuce
  14. Lizzie Hosking – Stress You Out
  15. Maisie – Sharpshooter
  16. Pash – Spanish Harlem
  17. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  18. Oscar The Wild – Unafraid
  19. Molly Rocket – Bones
  20. Slowmango – Floppy Disko
  21. Sleepy Lizard – Dream Lover
  22. Pity Lips – Cellular
  23. Coldwave – Haircut Song
  24. The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
  25. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  26. Lucas Day – End of the day
  27. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Pigs and Troughs
  28. Workhorse – Rode A River
