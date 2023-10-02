Instromania!: 2023-10-02

- The Vains – Pickleback
- CHOP – Double Trouble
- Xenura – Negligence
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Crawl
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
- Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- The Max Headroom – Baby Blue
- Maisie – Uncle Syd’s Mushroom Factory (Part 2)
- Rhys Howlett – Karamel Dreams
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Getaway
- Sleepy Lizard – Can’t Help It
- Idly By – What Your Worth
- LOLA – Game Over
- Running With Scissors – Set Me Free
- Rum Jungle – Dash of Speed
- Lazy Ghost – Summer is Here
- Cove Street – Salmon Sunsets
- Stormy Lou – Eggshells
- Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- SASHA – COCO CRAZY
- Mannequin Death Squad – BLUE
- RUSH – La Villa Strangiato
- Alli Avenue – Day By Day
- Newgate Crowd – Blindspot
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Mars For The Rich
- Ella Ion – Christmas
