Instromania!: 2023-10-02

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. CHOP – Double Trouble
  3. Xenura – Negligence
  4. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Crawl
  5. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
  6. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  7. Pity Lips – Cellular
  8. The Max Headroom – Baby Blue
  9. Maisie – Uncle Syd’s Mushroom Factory (Part 2)
  10. Rhys Howlett – Karamel Dreams
  11. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Getaway
  12. Sleepy Lizard – Can’t Help It
  13. Idly By – What Your Worth
  14. LOLA – Game Over
  15. Running With Scissors – Set Me Free
  16. Rum Jungle – Dash of Speed
  17. Lazy Ghost – Summer is Here
  18. Cove Street – Salmon Sunsets
  19. Stormy Lou – Eggshells
  20. Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
  21. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  22. SASHA – COCO CRAZY
  23. Mannequin Death Squad – BLUE
  24. RUSH – La Villa Strangiato
  25. Alli Avenue – Day By Day
  26. Newgate Crowd – Blindspot
  27. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Mars For The Rich
  28. Ella Ion – Christmas
