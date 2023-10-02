Instromania!: 2023-10-02

  1. Al Cailoa – Big Noise From Winnetka
  2. The Tigers – Comanche
  3. The Hi-Fives – Mo-Shun
  4. Tacit Blessing – ?
  5. Kenny & The Sultans – With Vigor
  6. Les Monks – Je Suis Fou De Toi
  7. The Reg Guest Syndicate – Underworld
  8. Mickey Baker – Steam Roller
  9. Sammy Kaye And His Orchestra – Theme From The Night Walker
  10. Studio 6 – Party Time
  11. Jackie Mittoo & The Skatellites – Killer Diller
  12. Janice Nicholls – The Wednesbury Madison
  13. Fats & The Chessmen – Organ Twist
  14. V. Catellani – Mind
  15. Jean-Claude Pelletier Et Les Fans – Polaris Tune
  16. Karel Duba Se Svou Skupinou – Dostavník
  17. Los Aragon – Estas Botas Son Para Caminar
  18. Morgan & The Mark 7 – Undercover Man
  19. Braz Gonsalves 7 – Raga Rock
