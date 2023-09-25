Instromania!: 2023-09-25

- LOLA – BATSHIT
- Loopole – Daylight
- SONS OF ZOKU – Yumi
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Iron Lung
- Ethanol Blend – Hanging in the Breeze
- Witch Hunt – Dive
- Workhorse – Horses
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
- Newgate Crowd – Scissors (Acoustic)
- Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
- Mannequin Death Squad – NOBODY GETS ME
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy (Radio Edit)
- Baby Candy – Shoot You
- Pool Toy – Lottery
- Tanuki Band – Needed
- Badland Caravan – Vision Quest
- Looney – Busseys
- Ella Ion – Hang Me Out
- Quebec Echo – Chopsticks
- Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
- The Vains – Sicko
- Cove Street – Salmon Sunsets
- Looch – Upside Down
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Coldwave – Spurs For Business Cards
