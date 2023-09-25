Instromania!: 2023-09-25

Written by on September 25, 2023

  1. LOLA – BATSHIT
  2. Loopole – Daylight
  3. SONS OF ZOKU – Yumi
  4. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Iron Lung
  5. Ethanol Blend – Hanging in the Breeze
  6. Witch Hunt – Dive
  7. Workhorse – Horses
  8. The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
  9. Newgate Crowd – Scissors (Acoustic)
  10. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  11. Mannequin Death Squad – NOBODY GETS ME
  12. Pity Lips – Cellular
  13. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy (Radio Edit)
  14. Baby Candy – Shoot You
  15. Pool Toy – Lottery
  16. Tanuki Band – Needed
  17. Badland Caravan – Vision Quest
  18. Looney – Busseys
  19. Ella Ion – Hang Me Out
  20. Quebec Echo – Chopsticks
  21. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  22. The Vains – Sicko
  23. Cove Street – Salmon Sunsets
  24. Looch – Upside Down
  25. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  26. Coldwave – Spurs For Business Cards
