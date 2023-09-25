Instromania!: 2023-09-25

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Dragons – Elephant Stomp
  3. Jean-Claude Petit Et Son Orchestre – Strange Galaxy
  4. Michel’s – Golden Guitar
  5. Keith Mansfield – Morning Broadway
  6. Sohail Rana – Soul Sitar
  7. Roger King Mozian His trumpet And His Orchestra – Harem Dance
  8. The Moonriders – Lawrence Of Arabia
  9. Los Dinner’s – El Amor Es Bueno “Love Is Alright”
  10. Les Baxter’s Orchestra – The Left Arm Of Buddha
  11. Johnny Zorro – Road Hog
  12. The Woodchucks – Angry Generation
  13. Anders Lewén – Kitschy Boogaloo
  14. The Struendos – Cecilia Ann
  15. Thee Cormans – Satanismo
  16. Palov & A. Angelides – Lokums & Matches
  17. The Green Circles – Martin’s Wild
  18. Underwater Bosses – The Legend Of Zelda – Hyrule Castle
  19. Cary Combs – From The Earth To The Sea
  20. Silent Caravan – Track 02
