Instromania!: 2023-09-25

- Frantics – The Whip
- The Dragons – Elephant Stomp
- Jean-Claude Petit Et Son Orchestre – Strange Galaxy
- Michel’s – Golden Guitar
- Keith Mansfield – Morning Broadway
- Sohail Rana – Soul Sitar
- Roger King Mozian His trumpet And His Orchestra – Harem Dance
- The Moonriders – Lawrence Of Arabia
- Los Dinner’s – El Amor Es Bueno “Love Is Alright”
- Les Baxter’s Orchestra – The Left Arm Of Buddha
- Johnny Zorro – Road Hog
- The Woodchucks – Angry Generation
- Anders Lewén – Kitschy Boogaloo
- The Struendos – Cecilia Ann
- Thee Cormans – Satanismo
- Palov & A. Angelides – Lokums & Matches
- The Green Circles – Martin’s Wild
- Underwater Bosses – The Legend Of Zelda – Hyrule Castle
- Cary Combs – From The Earth To The Sea
- Silent Caravan – Track 02
