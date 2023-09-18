Instromania!: 2023-09-18

- Frantics – The Whip
- The Cougars – Saturday Nite At The Duck-Pond
- Sexteto Electronico Moderno – Comin’ Home Baby
- Silvertones – Bathsheba
- Erkin Koray Dörtlüsü – Çiçek Dağı
- Johnny Williams – Sadaba
- The Torquays – Escondito
- The Revels – Conga Twist
- The Soul Lifters – Hot Funky & Sweaty
- Alba And Orchestre Aris – Albas Shake
- Ronnie Villar & The Firedons – Beatnik
- Rex Garvin (And The Mighty Cravers) – Strange Happenings
- The Alohas – The Plank
- The Polyrhythmics – Mr. Wasabi Rides Again
- Minivip – Miss Augusta
- Acid Rooster – Moon Loop
Reader's opinions