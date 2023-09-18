Instromania!: 2023-09-18

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Cougars – Saturday Nite At The Duck-Pond
  3. Sexteto Electronico Moderno – Comin’ Home Baby
  4. Silvertones – Bathsheba
  5. Erkin Koray Dörtlüsü – Çiçek Dağı
  6. Johnny Williams – Sadaba
  7. The Torquays – Escondito
  8. The Revels – Conga Twist
  9. The Soul Lifters – Hot Funky & Sweaty
  10. Alba And Orchestre Aris – Albas Shake
  11. Ronnie Villar & The Firedons – Beatnik
  12. Rex Garvin (And The Mighty Cravers) – Strange Happenings
  13. The Alohas – The Plank
  14. The Polyrhythmics – Mr. Wasabi Rides Again
  15. Minivip – Miss Augusta
  16. Acid Rooster – Moon Loop
