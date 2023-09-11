Instromania!: 2023-09-11

- Frantics – The Whip
- The Trashmen – Malaguena
- La Unidad 5 – Jerico
- Sohail Rana – The Ludee Twist
- Franco Chiari Quartet – Three Dogs
- The Eldorado’s – Tara Lara
- Renato Serio – Batticuore
- Link Wray – Please Please Me
- The Delegates – Pigmy Part I
- Vinnie Bell – Just A Little Kiss
- The Lively Ones – Goofy Foot
- Gábor Szabó – Bacchanal
- Henrik Lars Wikstrom – It’s Smashing Dear
- Bloodshot Bill – Out Cold
- Peep Show! – Italiani Bella Gente
- Del Lagunas – Exotic
- Anders Lewén – In A Fabulous Mood
- Muñeco – Santos
Reader's opinions