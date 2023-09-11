Instromania!: 2023-09-11

Written by on September 11, 2023

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Trashmen – Malaguena
  3. La Unidad 5 – Jerico
  4. Sohail Rana – The Ludee Twist
  5. Franco Chiari Quartet – Three Dogs
  6. The Eldorado’s – Tara Lara
  7. Renato Serio – Batticuore
  8. Link Wray – Please Please Me
  9. The Delegates – Pigmy Part I
  10. Vinnie Bell – Just A Little Kiss
  11. The Lively Ones – Goofy Foot
  12. Gábor Szabó – Bacchanal
  13. Henrik Lars Wikstrom – It’s Smashing Dear
  14. Bloodshot Bill – Out Cold
  15. Peep Show! – Italiani Bella Gente
  16. Del Lagunas – Exotic
  17. Anders Lewén – In A Fabulous Mood
  18. Muñeco – Santos
