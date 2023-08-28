Instromania!: 2023-08-28

Written by on August 28, 2023

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Ventures – Perfidia
  3. Karim Shahabuddin – Black Gold
  4. The Imps – That’ll Get It
  5. Louis Hjulmand, Bent Axen, Alex Reil And Benny Nielsen – Opbrud
  6. The Young Beats – Guitar Komori Uta
  7. The Pop In’s – Swingin’ Patrol
  8. Charlie J Phillips – Roy’s Romp
  9. The Six String Ensemble – The Executioner Theme
  10. The Screaming Believers – Surf’s Up With The Ayatollah
  11. Eskimo Lunettes – The Fortress
  12. Big Boss Man – Everybody Boogaloo
  13. The East Coast Tremors – Sandblaster
  14. GT Stringer – Internatioal Au Go Go
  15. Condoom – Catastrophe
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

One hour with…: 2023-08-28

Previous post

Frontears: 2023-08-28

Current track

Title

Artist