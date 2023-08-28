Instromania!: 2023-08-28

- Frantics – The Whip
- The Ventures – Perfidia
- Karim Shahabuddin – Black Gold
- The Imps – That’ll Get It
- Louis Hjulmand, Bent Axen, Alex Reil And Benny Nielsen – Opbrud
- The Young Beats – Guitar Komori Uta
- The Pop In’s – Swingin’ Patrol
- Charlie J Phillips – Roy’s Romp
- The Six String Ensemble – The Executioner Theme
- The Screaming Believers – Surf’s Up With The Ayatollah
- Eskimo Lunettes – The Fortress
- Big Boss Man – Everybody Boogaloo
- The East Coast Tremors – Sandblaster
- GT Stringer – Internatioal Au Go Go
- Condoom – Catastrophe
Reader's opinions