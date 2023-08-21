Instromania!: 2023-08-21

- Frantics – The Whip
- The Virtues – Guitar In Orbit
- The Soup Greens – Satellite
- Les Sunlights – Black Rider
- Frank Slay & His Orchestra – Flying Circle
- Unidad Cinco – Pepinillos
- The Original Dartells – Jive Samba
- The Sounds – Kulkuri
- Los Jaguars – Tormenta En El Mar De La Tranquilidad
- Orchestre L. Marischal – S’il N’en Reste Plus Qu’un
- The Shadows – F.B.I.
- The Stoned Circus – Instrumental
- The Orientals – Casbah
- D-Town Brass – Devil’s Moustache Ride
- The Tremolo Beer Gut – The Beer Hunter
- UFO Över Lappland – Nothing That Lives Has….Such Eyes
