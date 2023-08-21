Instromania!: 2023-08-21

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Virtues – Guitar In Orbit
  3. The Soup Greens – Satellite
  4. Les Sunlights – Black Rider
  5. Frank Slay & His Orchestra – Flying Circle
  6. Unidad Cinco – Pepinillos
  7. The Original Dartells – Jive Samba
  8. The Sounds – Kulkuri
  9. Los Jaguars – Tormenta En El Mar De La Tranquilidad
  10. Orchestre L. Marischal – S’il N’en Reste Plus Qu’un
  11. The Shadows – F.B.I.
  12. The Stoned Circus – Instrumental
  13. The Orientals – Casbah
  14. D-Town Brass – Devil’s Moustache Ride
  15. The Tremolo Beer Gut – The Beer Hunter
  16. UFO Över Lappland – Nothing That Lives Has….Such Eyes
