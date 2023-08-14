Instromania!: 2023-08-14

Written by on August 14, 2023

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. Los Bambis – Judy Disfrazada (Judy In Disguise)
  3. Didier Boland Et Son Orchestre – Looping Twist
  4. Dwight Douglas And The Jayhawkers – Mr Big
  5. Joe Dodo & The Groovers – Groovy
  6. The Lancers – When Johnny Comes Draggin’ Home
  7. The Lincoln Trio – Shake Down
  8. The J.J. Band – Cousins Jack
  9. The Telstars – The Bells From Moscow
  10. Little Walter – Blue Light
  11. The Vistas – Ghost Wave
  12. The Transatlantics – Tea Legs
  13. Mark Malibu & The Wasagas – Wasaga Run
  14. Silent Caravan – Det Finns Andra Världar
  15. The Breeders – Flipside
  16. Trabants – Undercover
  17. The Quakers – (Theme From) What Will They Think Of Next
  18. The Spacelords – Plasma Thruster
