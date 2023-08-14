Instromania!: 2023-08-14

- Frantics – The Whip
- Los Bambis – Judy Disfrazada (Judy In Disguise)
- Didier Boland Et Son Orchestre – Looping Twist
- Dwight Douglas And The Jayhawkers – Mr Big
- Joe Dodo & The Groovers – Groovy
- The Lancers – When Johnny Comes Draggin’ Home
- The Lincoln Trio – Shake Down
- The J.J. Band – Cousins Jack
- The Telstars – The Bells From Moscow
- Little Walter – Blue Light
- The Vistas – Ghost Wave
- The Transatlantics – Tea Legs
- Mark Malibu & The Wasagas – Wasaga Run
- Silent Caravan – Det Finns Andra Världar
- The Breeders – Flipside
- Trabants – Undercover
- The Quakers – (Theme From) What Will They Think Of Next
- The Spacelords – Plasma Thruster
Reader's opinions