Instromania!: 2023-07-17

Written by on July 17, 2023

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Spacemen – Blast Off
  3. Alessandro Alessandroni – Intimita’
  4. The Futuras – Mile Zero
  5. The Soul Venders & Roland Alphonso – Death In The Arena
  6. Os Paqueras – A Grande Mágoa
  7. The Piermen – Piermen Stomp
  8. Lalo Schifrin – Samba Para Dos
  9. Tony Fabian – Hold Me Tight
  10. The Verbtones – Los Barilles
  11. The Cactus Channel – Who Is Walt Druce?
  12. Los Sfinters – Tiki Tiki (Destruir La Tierra)
  13. United Future Organization – Off Road
  14. The Sadies – The Sidetrack
  15. Death In Vegas – Dirge
