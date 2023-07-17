Instromania!: 2023-07-17
Written by Playlist Robot on July 17, 2023
- Frantics – The Whip
- The Spacemen – Blast Off
- Alessandro Alessandroni – Intimita’
- The Futuras – Mile Zero
- The Soul Venders & Roland Alphonso – Death In The Arena
- Os Paqueras – A Grande Mágoa
- The Piermen – Piermen Stomp
- Lalo Schifrin – Samba Para Dos
- Tony Fabian – Hold Me Tight
- The Verbtones – Los Barilles
- The Cactus Channel – Who Is Walt Druce?
- Los Sfinters – Tiki Tiki (Destruir La Tierra)
- United Future Organization – Off Road
- The Sadies – The Sidetrack
- Death In Vegas – Dirge