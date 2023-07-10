Instromania!: 2023-07-10

Written by on July 10, 2023

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. Les Anonymes – Mecca
  3. The Three Suns – The Creep
  4. Royal Flairs – One Pine Box
  5. Roberto Mensecal – Inverno
  6. Hirosahi Tsutsumi & His All Stars Wagon – Murasaki No Yoake
  7. Davy Jones And The Dolphins – Strictly Polynesian
  8. The Freedom Riders – Strange Desire
  9. Peter Candoli, Barney Kessel, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell, Red Norvo, Johnny Williams – ?
  10. Los Seims – Mister Acelerador
  11. The Del Saints – Tarzan
  12. Dil Ruba – Saiyan Le Gai Jiya
  13. El Ray – Spacecar 2001
  14. Dutchie Masters – Sweet One
  15. The Bongolian – The Riviera Affair
  16. Eddie Angel – Casbah
  17. Quantar – Know Waht AI Mean?!
  18. The Bradipos IV – Forbidden Island
  19. My Sleeping Karma – Glow 11
