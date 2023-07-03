Instromania!: 2023-07-03

  1. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Moose Pirate Invasion
  2. Mark Malibu & The Wasagas – Surfin’ a Go-Go
  3. Seelenluft – Something Tropical
  4. The Lively Ones – Surf Rider
  5. The Atlantics – Bombora
  6. El Ray – Three Kinds of Meat
  7. The Swanks – Ghost Train
  8. Jan Davis – Watusi Zombie
  9. Various – Batusi a Go-Go
  10. T. Kid – The Masked Detective
  11. The Centurians – Bullwinkle Part II
  12. Duane Eddy – Peter Gunn theme
  13. Ry Cooder – Paris, Texas
  14. Nicola Conte – Bossa per Due
  15. The Shadows of Knight – The Behemoth
  16. The Spotnicks – The Rocket Man
  17. The Cruel Sea – Looks Like It’s Gonna Rain
  18. The Johnny Otis Show – Comin’ at Ya Baby
  19. Figen Han – Haydi Bastir
