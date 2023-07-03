Instromania!: 2023-07-03

- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Moose Pirate Invasion
- Mark Malibu & The Wasagas – Surfin’ a Go-Go
- Seelenluft – Something Tropical
- The Lively Ones – Surf Rider
- The Atlantics – Bombora
- El Ray – Three Kinds of Meat
- The Swanks – Ghost Train
- Jan Davis – Watusi Zombie
- Various – Batusi a Go-Go
- T. Kid – The Masked Detective
- The Centurians – Bullwinkle Part II
- Duane Eddy – Peter Gunn theme
- Ry Cooder – Paris, Texas
- Nicola Conte – Bossa per Due
- The Shadows of Knight – The Behemoth
- The Spotnicks – The Rocket Man
- The Cruel Sea – Looks Like It’s Gonna Rain
- The Johnny Otis Show – Comin’ at Ya Baby
- Figen Han – Haydi Bastir
Reader's opinions