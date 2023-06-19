Instromania!: 2023-06-19

Written by on June 19, 2023

  1. Frantics – The Whip
  2. The Shadows – Man Of Mystery
  3. Naushad Entertainers – Aane Se Jiske Aaye Bahar
  4. The Valiants – The Valiant
  5. Pepper-Pots – Sahara
  6. The Blazers – Graveyard
  7. Wes Dakus – Las Vegas Scene
  8. The Tornados – Stompin’ Through The Rye
  9. The Vulcanes – Twilight City
  10. Duals – Cruising
  11. Temptations – Egyptian Surf
  12. Jerry Allen – I Was A Persian Fly
  13. The Black Hornets – Take The Bend
  14. Condor Gruppe – Birds Lament
  15. El Ray – Hypnotic
  16. Messer Chups – Supersonik Vibrator
  17. The Prisoners – Come To The Mushroom
  18. Pink Martini – No Hay Problemo
Next post

One hour with…: 2023-06-19

Previous post

Frontears: 2023-06-19

