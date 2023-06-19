Instromania!: 2023-06-19

- Frantics – The Whip
- The Shadows – Man Of Mystery
- Naushad Entertainers – Aane Se Jiske Aaye Bahar
- The Valiants – The Valiant
- Pepper-Pots – Sahara
- The Blazers – Graveyard
- Wes Dakus – Las Vegas Scene
- The Tornados – Stompin’ Through The Rye
- The Vulcanes – Twilight City
- Duals – Cruising
- Temptations – Egyptian Surf
- Jerry Allen – I Was A Persian Fly
- The Black Hornets – Take The Bend
- Condor Gruppe – Birds Lament
- El Ray – Hypnotic
- Messer Chups – Supersonik Vibrator
- The Prisoners – Come To The Mushroom
- Pink Martini – No Hay Problemo
Reader's opinions