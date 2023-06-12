Instromania!: 2023-06-12

  1. Frantics – The Whip (1959)
  2. John Barry And His Orchestra – Never Let Go (1960)
  3. Fabio Fabor – Valley Of The Vultures
  4. The Thunderbirds – Delilah (The Man With The Golden Arm) (1961)
  5. The Starfires – Space Needle (1962)
  6. Os Celtas – Disparate (1969)
  7. The Phantoms – The Cruel Sea (1964)
  8. The Bob Crewe Generation – Music To Watch Girls By (1966)
  9. Ken Nordine And His Kinsmen – Strollin’ Spooks (1958)
  10. The Chancellors – Mach One (1964)
  11. Walter Hamilton & His Quintet – Kaiak Part 1 (1963)
  12. Geval Trio – Psicosis (1962)
  13. The Alohas – Atlantica (2000)
  14. The Fathoms – Tracking Bigfoot (1998)
  15. The Pandoras – Haunted Beach Party (1984)
  16. The Concussions – Stiletto (2008)
  17. Invisible Sounds – Nunesi (2023)
  18. Combustible Edison – Short Double Late (1996)
  19. Virgance – Propulsion Lab Part 1 (2015)
