Instromania!: 2023-06-12

- Frantics – The Whip (1959)
- John Barry And His Orchestra – Never Let Go (1960)
- Fabio Fabor – Valley Of The Vultures
- The Thunderbirds – Delilah (The Man With The Golden Arm) (1961)
- The Starfires – Space Needle (1962)
- Os Celtas – Disparate (1969)
- The Phantoms – The Cruel Sea (1964)
- The Bob Crewe Generation – Music To Watch Girls By (1966)
- Ken Nordine And His Kinsmen – Strollin’ Spooks (1958)
- The Chancellors – Mach One (1964)
- Walter Hamilton & His Quintet – Kaiak Part 1 (1963)
- Geval Trio – Psicosis (1962)
- The Alohas – Atlantica (2000)
- The Fathoms – Tracking Bigfoot (1998)
- The Pandoras – Haunted Beach Party (1984)
- The Concussions – Stiletto (2008)
- Invisible Sounds – Nunesi (2023)
- Combustible Edison – Short Double Late (1996)
- Virgance – Propulsion Lab Part 1 (2015)
