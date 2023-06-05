Instromania!: 2023-06-05

Written by on June 5, 2023

  1. Frantics – The Whip (1959)
  2. The Ventures – Ginza Lights (1966)
  3. Blackie & The Moonlight Serenaders – Elton Two Step (1960)
  4. Tim Tam & The Turn Ons – Opelia (1965)
  5. Alfredito And His Orchestra – Turkish Delight (1954)
  6. The Spacemen – Poupee De Cire, Poupee De Son (1966)
  7. The Demotrons – Rock- A- Way- Special (1959)
  8. Billy Joe & The Checkmates – Percolator (Twist) (1961)
  9. The Leaves – The Tantrum (1967)
  10. The Midnite Riders – Danger, Soft Shoulders (1961)
  11. Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs – Orange Blossom Special (1967)
  12. The Eldorado’s – Kathie (1963)
  13. Pat & The Wildcats – The Giggler (1964)
  14. Roland Alfonso – Miss Ska-Culation (1966)
  15. Eric Dimson – Tea For Two (1970)
  16. The Road Runners – Quasimoto (1963)
  17. Ritchie And The Squires – Beat Party Part 1 (1961)
  18. The Quests – The Good The Bad And The Ugly (1968)
  19. The Illuminators – Road To Damascus (2013)
  20. Montefiori Cocktail – Another B (1997)
  21. Yuri Gagarin – Sonic Invasion 2910 (2014)
