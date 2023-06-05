Instromania!: 2023-06-05

- Frantics – The Whip (1959)
- The Ventures – Ginza Lights (1966)
- Blackie & The Moonlight Serenaders – Elton Two Step (1960)
- Tim Tam & The Turn Ons – Opelia (1965)
- Alfredito And His Orchestra – Turkish Delight (1954)
- The Spacemen – Poupee De Cire, Poupee De Son (1966)
- The Demotrons – Rock- A- Way- Special (1959)
- Billy Joe & The Checkmates – Percolator (Twist) (1961)
- The Leaves – The Tantrum (1967)
- The Midnite Riders – Danger, Soft Shoulders (1961)
- Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs – Orange Blossom Special (1967)
- The Eldorado’s – Kathie (1963)
- Pat & The Wildcats – The Giggler (1964)
- Roland Alfonso – Miss Ska-Culation (1966)
- Eric Dimson – Tea For Two (1970)
- The Road Runners – Quasimoto (1963)
- Ritchie And The Squires – Beat Party Part 1 (1961)
- The Quests – The Good The Bad And The Ugly (1968)
- The Illuminators – Road To Damascus (2013)
- Montefiori Cocktail – Another B (1997)
- Yuri Gagarin – Sonic Invasion 2910 (2014)
