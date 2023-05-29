Instromania!: 2023-05-29

  1. Frantics – The Whip (1959)
  2. The Competitors – Power Shift (1964)
  3. Kazi Aniruddha – Jhumka Gira Re (1967)
  4. The Strangers – Easy Livin’ (1965)
  5. The Shadows – Apache (1960)
  6. Manolo Gas – Eloise (1969)
  7. Frosty And The Diamonds – Destination Mars (1956)
  8. Lalo Shifrin – Mission: Impossible (1966)
  9. The Greasers – Greeazzy
  10. Bill Haley & His Comets – War Paint (1961)
  11. The Four Dreamers – The Smile Of Paris (1962)
  12. Chicken Y Sus Comandos – Bermuda Short (1972)
  13. 13th Magic Skull – Lubaantun Secret (2015)
  14. The Qualitons – Overdose (2010)
  15. Silent Caravan – Summer Nights (2014)
  16. Witch’shair – Chapter III (2017)
