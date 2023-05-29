Instromania!: 2023-05-29

- Frantics – The Whip (1959)
- The Competitors – Power Shift (1964)
- Kazi Aniruddha – Jhumka Gira Re (1967)
- The Strangers – Easy Livin’ (1965)
- The Shadows – Apache (1960)
- Manolo Gas – Eloise (1969)
- Frosty And The Diamonds – Destination Mars (1956)
- Lalo Shifrin – Mission: Impossible (1966)
- The Greasers – Greeazzy
- Bill Haley & His Comets – War Paint (1961)
- The Four Dreamers – The Smile Of Paris (1962)
- Chicken Y Sus Comandos – Bermuda Short (1972)
- 13th Magic Skull – Lubaantun Secret (2015)
- The Qualitons – Overdose (2010)
- Silent Caravan – Summer Nights (2014)
- Witch’shair – Chapter III (2017)
Reader's opinions