Instromania!: 2023-05-15

Written by on May 15, 2023

  1. The Frantics – The Whip (1959)
  2. Preston Epps – Bongos In Pastel (1959)
  3. Omar Khorshid – Hebbina Hebbina (1978)
  4. Al Duncan – Cossak Walk (Twisting In Moscow) (1962)
  5. The Ree-Gents – Downshiftin’ (1963)
  6. Max Raffeng – San Andres (1964)
  7. The Lively Ones – Misirlou (1963)
  8. The Fireballs – Vaquero (1960)
  9. Los Relámpagos – Abderraman (1969)
  10. Pierre Henry – Psyché Rock (1967)
  11. Jim Wolfe And The T-Towners – Innersanctum (1964)
  12. Atlantis Együttes – Trubadúr Parafrázis (1965)
  13. Sugar Creek Trio – Swanky
  14. Benjamin Herman – Les Protecteurs (2018)
  15. Astral Sea – Rocket Men (2014)
  16. Stereophonic Space Sound Unlimited – Phantom Rider (1998)
  17. Virgance – Moonolog (2015)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

One hour with…: 2023-05-15

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2023-05-15

Current track

Title

Artist