Instromania!: 2023-05-15

- The Frantics – The Whip (1959)
- Preston Epps – Bongos In Pastel (1959)
- Omar Khorshid – Hebbina Hebbina (1978)
- Al Duncan – Cossak Walk (Twisting In Moscow) (1962)
- The Ree-Gents – Downshiftin’ (1963)
- Max Raffeng – San Andres (1964)
- The Lively Ones – Misirlou (1963)
- The Fireballs – Vaquero (1960)
- Los Relámpagos – Abderraman (1969)
- Pierre Henry – Psyché Rock (1967)
- Jim Wolfe And The T-Towners – Innersanctum (1964)
- Atlantis Együttes – Trubadúr Parafrázis (1965)
- Sugar Creek Trio – Swanky
- Benjamin Herman – Les Protecteurs (2018)
- Astral Sea – Rocket Men (2014)
- Stereophonic Space Sound Unlimited – Phantom Rider (1998)
- Virgance – Moonolog (2015)
Reader's opinions