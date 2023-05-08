Instromania!: 2023-05-08

- The Frantics – The Whip (1959)
- The Emeralds – Little “D” Special (1962)
- Bill Martin & Phil Coulter – Big Bass Guitar (1967)
- Illés Együttes – Message To Eddy (1965)
- Debbie Drake & Noel Regney And His Orchestra – Javanese Jade (1963)
- The A Go-Gos – Tic-Tac-Toe (1965)
- Danny Bell & The Bell Hops – Chili With Honey (1958)
- The Squires – Batmobile (1966)
- Chico Jose – Locura (Madness)
- The Periscopes – Beaver Shot (1965)
- The King Pins – Rod Hot Rod (1966)
- Azhar Hussain – Dachi Walia (1977
- Langhorns – Spybeat (2003)
- The Surfrajettes – Party Line (2018)
- Os Pontas – Banana Boogie (2016)
- Plan 9 – Johnny Orbit (2016)
- Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Egyptian Reggae (1977)
- Silent Caravan – Floating Memories (2014)
- Moon Goose – Edible Druid (2020)
