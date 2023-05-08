Instromania!: 2023-05-08

  1. The Frantics – The Whip (1959)
  2. The Emeralds – Little “D” Special (1962)
  3. Bill Martin & Phil Coulter – Big Bass Guitar (1967)
  4. Illés Együttes – Message To Eddy (1965)
  5. Debbie Drake & Noel Regney And His Orchestra – Javanese Jade (1963)
  6. The A Go-Gos – Tic-Tac-Toe (1965)
  7. Danny Bell & The Bell Hops – Chili With Honey (1958)
  8. The Squires – Batmobile (1966)
  9. Chico Jose – Locura (Madness)
  10. The Periscopes – Beaver Shot (1965)
  11. The King Pins – Rod Hot Rod (1966)
  12. Azhar Hussain – Dachi Walia (1977
  13. Langhorns – Spybeat (2003)
  14. The Surfrajettes – Party Line (2018)
  15. Os Pontas – Banana Boogie (2016)
  16. Plan 9 – Johnny Orbit (2016)
  17. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Egyptian Reggae (1977)
  18. Silent Caravan – Floating Memories (2014)
  19. Moon Goose – Edible Druid (2020)
