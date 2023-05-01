Instromania!: 2023-05-01

  1. The Frantics – The Whip (1959)
  2. The Red Snakes – Driftin (1965)
  3. Sunil Ganguly – Amar Akbar Anthony (1978)
  4. Clark’s Combo – Drowning
  5. The Ventures – Psyched-Out (1967)
  6. Les Charlots – Océan Bleu (1966)
  7. Dick Dale And His Del-Tones – Banzai Washout (1964)
  8. Keith Mansfield – Powerhouse Pop (1970)
  9. Roberto Pregadio – Claudia In Motoretta (1976)
  10. Freddie & The Heartaches – Womp Womp (1959)
  11. The Jokers – Caravan (1963)
  12. The Astros – Space Walk (1966)
  13. The Alohas – Lunaluguna (2000)
  14. Langhorns – Shop Talk (2003)
  15. Tipsy – MixMasterMike Oops Remix (2006)
  16. The Concussions – Naked Girl Avalanche (2015)
  17. Stereo Action Unlimited – Hi-Fi Trumpet (Version Originale) (1999)
  18. The Surfbeat Club – Ell Club De Los Seperados (2021)
  19. Danaïdes – Hey Man, Yeah Man (2008)
