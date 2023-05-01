Instromania!: 2023-05-01

- The Frantics – The Whip (1959)
- The Red Snakes – Driftin (1965)
- Sunil Ganguly – Amar Akbar Anthony (1978)
- Clark’s Combo – Drowning
- The Ventures – Psyched-Out (1967)
- Les Charlots – Océan Bleu (1966)
- Dick Dale And His Del-Tones – Banzai Washout (1964)
- Keith Mansfield – Powerhouse Pop (1970)
- Roberto Pregadio – Claudia In Motoretta (1976)
- Freddie & The Heartaches – Womp Womp (1959)
- The Jokers – Caravan (1963)
- The Astros – Space Walk (1966)
- The Alohas – Lunaluguna (2000)
- Langhorns – Shop Talk (2003)
- Tipsy – MixMasterMike Oops Remix (2006)
- The Concussions – Naked Girl Avalanche (2015)
- Stereo Action Unlimited – Hi-Fi Trumpet (Version Originale) (1999)
- The Surfbeat Club – Ell Club De Los Seperados (2021)
- Danaïdes – Hey Man, Yeah Man (2008)
