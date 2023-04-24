Instromania!: 2023-04-24

- The Frantics – The Whip (1959)
- Charley Wood & The Chordsmen – Charley’s Twist (1962)
- Gianni Mazza – Sospesi Nel Traffico (1971)
- Jerry Cole And His Spacemen – Ride-Um! (1963)
- Hank Garland – Sugarfoot Rag (1960)
- Atlantis Együttes – Hindu Dal (1965)
- The Chiefs – Enchiladas! (1958)
- Dick Dale And His Del-Tones – The Victor (1964)
- Niney & The Destroyers – Music Police (1970)
- Duane Eddy – Ramrod (1957)
- Les Elgart And His Orchestra – Voo Doo Drums (1960)
- The Hippies – Soul Fiction (1968)
- The Crimson Ghosts – Last Caress (2003)
- Beninghove’s Hangmen – Lola Gotta Gun (2016)
- M Janet Y Los Surfing Arcanis – Personnae-Doctor Who (2012)
- Achtung Rakete – Greetings From Kaneohe (2007)
- Los Coronas – Paint It Black (2013)
- Stereophonic Space Sound Unlimited – Theme From Stellar Interstellar (1998)
