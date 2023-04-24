Instromania!: 2023-04-24

Written by on April 24, 2023

  1. The Frantics – The Whip (1959)
  2. Charley Wood & The Chordsmen – Charley’s Twist (1962)
  3. Gianni Mazza – Sospesi Nel Traffico (1971)
  4. Jerry Cole And His Spacemen – Ride-Um! (1963)
  5. Hank Garland – Sugarfoot Rag (1960)
  6. Atlantis Együttes – Hindu Dal (1965)
  7. The Chiefs – Enchiladas! (1958)
  8. Dick Dale And His Del-Tones – The Victor (1964)
  9. Niney & The Destroyers – Music Police (1970)
  10. Duane Eddy – Ramrod (1957)
  11. Les Elgart And His Orchestra – Voo Doo Drums (1960)
  12. The Hippies – Soul Fiction (1968)
  13. The Crimson Ghosts – Last Caress (2003)
  14. Beninghove’s Hangmen – Lola Gotta Gun (2016)
  15. M Janet Y Los Surfing Arcanis – Personnae-Doctor Who (2012)
  16. Achtung Rakete – Greetings From Kaneohe (2007)
  17. Los Coronas – Paint It Black (2013)
  18. Stereophonic Space Sound Unlimited – Theme From Stellar Interstellar (1998)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

One hour with…: 2023-04-24

Previous post

Frontears: 2023-04-24

Current track

Title

Artist