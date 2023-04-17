Instromania!: 2023-04-17

- The Frantics – The Whip (1959)
- The Violents – Ghia (1962)
- The Living End – Jumpin’ At The Lions Gate (1966)
- Jan Davis – Snow Surfin’ Matador (1964)
- Noble “Thin Man” Watts & His Rhythm Sparks – Hot Tamales (1959)
- The Microns – Drum Twist
- The Phantoms – The Phantoma (1961)
- Al Caiola – Underwater Chase (1965)
- The Millionaires – Rock And A Half (1959)
- Don Drummond – Confucius (1964)
- Surf Raiders – Suiicide Point (1984)
- Estrume’n’tal – ET De Varginha (2002)
- Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica – The Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (2010)
- Calypso King & The Soul Investigators – Mo’ Hash (2002)
- Urban Zotel – Backtrail (2020)
- The Whodads – James Bond Is Black (2022)
- Ljusbringare – Sandurstämningar (2016)
- The Asteroid Belt – Incantations (2008)
