Instromania!: 2023-04-17

  1. The Frantics – The Whip (1959)
  2. The Violents – Ghia (1962)
  3. The Living End – Jumpin’ At The Lions Gate (1966)
  4. Jan Davis – Snow Surfin’ Matador (1964)
  5. Noble “Thin Man” Watts & His Rhythm Sparks – Hot Tamales (1959)
  6. The Microns – Drum Twist
  7. The Phantoms – The Phantoma (1961)
  8. Al Caiola – Underwater Chase (1965)
  9. The Millionaires – Rock And A Half (1959)
  10. Don Drummond – Confucius (1964)
  11. Surf Raiders – Suiicide Point (1984)
  12. Estrume’n’tal – ET De Varginha (2002)
  13. Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica – The Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (2010)
  14. Calypso King & The Soul Investigators – Mo’ Hash (2002)
  15. Urban Zotel – Backtrail (2020)
  16. The Whodads – James Bond Is Black (2022)
  17. Ljusbringare – Sandurstämningar (2016)
  18. The Asteroid Belt – Incantations (2008)
