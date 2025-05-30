Hybrid Dawns: 2025-05-30

  1. Queens of the Stone Age – Little Sister
  2. Peach Pit – Tell Me You Love Me
  3. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Antarctica
  4. D.D Dumbo – King Franco Picasso
  5. Glass Animals – Gooey
  6. Chet Faker – Love & Feeling
  7. James Blake – Retrograde
  8. Jack Garratt – Breathe Life
  9. Lexie Liu – FFFFF
  10. La Grande Dame f. Bagarre – Bouche a Bouche
  11. Simian Mobile Disco – Audacity of Huge
  12. The Presets – This Boys in Love
  13. PNAU – Embrace
  14. Mallrat f. The Chainsmokers – Wish on an Eyelash, Pt. 2
  15. Laurel – Fucking You to Death
  16. Halsey – Roman Holiday
  17. Aleksiah – The Hit
  18. Effie Isobel – Moon Made
  19. Ruby Fields – Tacklebox
  20. The Beaches – Did I Say Too Much
  21. Jess Day – Drinking for Two
  22. Grace Vandals – Rewind to January
  23. Press Club – Tightrope
  24. Stand Atlantic – Kissin’ Killer Cobras
  25. Electric Callboy – Revery
  26. I Prevail – Violent Nature
  27. The Amity Affliction – All That I Remember
  28. Diamond Construct – Deathparty
  29. St. Sinner – Alive
  30. King 810 – Noonday Demon
  31. Witch Spit – Scumbag Sister
  32. Private Function – Animal
  33. Mudrat – You Don’t Care About Poor People
  34. Hard-Ons f. Jerry A. Lang – You Won’t Shut Up
  35. Stormy-Lou – Time to Go
  36. The Empty Threats – The One
  37. Wet Leg – CPR
  38. Hello Enemy – Hit or Miss
  39. Windwaker – Fractured State of Mind
  40. Death Televised – My Body
