Hybrid Dawns: 2025-05-30

- Queens of the Stone Age – Little Sister
- Peach Pit – Tell Me You Love Me
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Antarctica
- D.D Dumbo – King Franco Picasso
- Glass Animals – Gooey
- Chet Faker – Love & Feeling
- James Blake – Retrograde
- Jack Garratt – Breathe Life
- Lexie Liu – FFFFF
- La Grande Dame f. Bagarre – Bouche a Bouche
- Simian Mobile Disco – Audacity of Huge
- The Presets – This Boys in Love
- PNAU – Embrace
- Mallrat f. The Chainsmokers – Wish on an Eyelash, Pt. 2
- Laurel – Fucking You to Death
- Halsey – Roman Holiday
- Aleksiah – The Hit
- Effie Isobel – Moon Made
- Ruby Fields – Tacklebox
- The Beaches – Did I Say Too Much
- Jess Day – Drinking for Two
- Grace Vandals – Rewind to January
- Press Club – Tightrope
- Stand Atlantic – Kissin’ Killer Cobras
- Electric Callboy – Revery
- I Prevail – Violent Nature
- The Amity Affliction – All That I Remember
- Diamond Construct – Deathparty
- St. Sinner – Alive
- King 810 – Noonday Demon
- Witch Spit – Scumbag Sister
- Private Function – Animal
- Mudrat – You Don’t Care About Poor People
- Hard-Ons f. Jerry A. Lang – You Won’t Shut Up
- Stormy-Lou – Time to Go
- The Empty Threats – The One
- Wet Leg – CPR
- Hello Enemy – Hit or Miss
- Windwaker – Fractured State of Mind
- Death Televised – My Body
