Hybrid Dawns: 2025-05-23

  1. Gyroscope – 1981
  2. Hard Rubbish – North East
  3. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Grow Wings & Fly
  4. Dandy Buzzkills – You’ll See Why
  5. Tamara & the Dreams – Successful Bisexual
  6. Ruby Fields – Half the Laugh
  7. Viagra Boys – You N33d Me
  8. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Incubator (V2000)
  9. Motionless in White – Somebody Told Me (The Killers)
  10. Hello Enemy – Husbands & Knives
  11. The Ghost Inside – Unspoken
  12. Karnivool – Themata
  13. La Dispute – Man With Hands and Ankles Bound
  14. The Packets – Train Tunnel
  15. Blowers – Civic Duty
  16. Stones Throw – Barbara Crook
  17. Basement – Aquasun
  18. Turnstile – Look Out for Me
  19. Crooked Colours – Love Language
  20. Lastlings – Take My Hand
  21. Mansionair – Alibi
  22. Artemas – I Like the Way You Kiss Me (Burnt)
  23. Ninajirachi – Wayside
  24. Caroline Polachek f. Grimes & Dido – Fly to You
  25. MØ – Meat on a Stick
  26. Lana Del Rey – Ultraviolence
  27. Nina Simone – Feeling Good
  28. Joy Crookes – Carmen
  29. Amy Winehouse – You Know I’m No Good
  30. Little Simz – Young
  31. Lily Allen – LDN
  32. K.Flay – I Like Myself (Most of the Time)
  33. The Empty Threats – The One
  34. Desert Eyes – Storm
  35. Cradle of Filth – You Are My Nautilus
  36. Witch Spit – Repeat Offender
  37. Clowns of Decadence – Decadent Days
