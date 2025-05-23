Hybrid Dawns: 2025-05-23

- Gyroscope – 1981
- Hard Rubbish – North East
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Grow Wings & Fly
- Dandy Buzzkills – You’ll See Why
- Tamara & the Dreams – Successful Bisexual
- Ruby Fields – Half the Laugh
- Viagra Boys – You N33d Me
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Incubator (V2000)
- Motionless in White – Somebody Told Me (The Killers)
- Hello Enemy – Husbands & Knives
- The Ghost Inside – Unspoken
- Karnivool – Themata
- La Dispute – Man With Hands and Ankles Bound
- The Packets – Train Tunnel
- Blowers – Civic Duty
- Stones Throw – Barbara Crook
- Basement – Aquasun
- Turnstile – Look Out for Me
- Crooked Colours – Love Language
- Lastlings – Take My Hand
- Mansionair – Alibi
- Artemas – I Like the Way You Kiss Me (Burnt)
- Ninajirachi – Wayside
- Caroline Polachek f. Grimes & Dido – Fly to You
- MØ – Meat on a Stick
- Lana Del Rey – Ultraviolence
- Nina Simone – Feeling Good
- Joy Crookes – Carmen
- Amy Winehouse – You Know I’m No Good
- Little Simz – Young
- Lily Allen – LDN
- K.Flay – I Like Myself (Most of the Time)
- The Empty Threats – The One
- Desert Eyes – Storm
- Cradle of Filth – You Are My Nautilus
- Witch Spit – Repeat Offender
- Clowns of Decadence – Decadent Days
