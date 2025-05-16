Hybrid Dawns: 2025-05-16

Written by on May 16, 2025

  1. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – People Ain’t No Good
  2. Turnover – Humming (alternative)
  3. Bean Magazine – Ashamed That You Hate It
  4. Radiohead – Karma Police
  5. Pierce the Veil – Kiss Me Now
  6. Alexisonfire – Boiled Frogs (Live in Sao Paulo, 2022)
  7. Landmvrks – Deep Inferno
  8. Warpath – All Will Fall
  9. Chelsea Grin – Playing with Fire
  10. Ice Nine Kills – A Work of Art (Live in Melbourne, 2024)
  11. Parkway Drive – Sacred
  12. Witch Spit – WOOF
  13. DJ Tr!p – Troxler Effect (Cat Blood)
  14. LCD Soundsystem – Daft Punk is Playing at my House
  15. The Avalanches – Frankie Sinatra
  16. Django Django – Default
  17. Scissor Sisters – Magnifique
  18. Bad’m D – Down Town Street City Beat
  19. Rufus Du Sol – Belong (Rockin Moroccin Remix)
  20. Tove Lo – Habits (Stay High) (Hippie Sabotage Remix)
  21. Pearly Drops f. Cub Sport – Mermaid
  22. Effie Isobel – Moon Made
  23. The Empty Threats – The One
  24. FKA twigs – 24hr Dog
  25. Flume & JPEGMAFIA – AI Girlfriend
  26. Mura Masa f. Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress & Shygirl – bbycakes
  27. Aminé – Arc de Triomphe
  28. GoldLink f. Jazmine Sullivan & Kaytranada – Meditation
  29. Little Simz – Feel Good Inc (Goriilaz)
  30. Tame Impala – The Less I Know the Better
  31. Fool Nelson – Bad Dreams
  32. Holocene – Guitarbarella
  33. Sleepazoid – CHOMP
  34. The Empty Threats – K
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2025-05-15

Current track

Title

Artist