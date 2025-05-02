Hybrid Dawns: 2025-05-02

  1. OK Go – Here It Goes Again
  2. Carseat Headrest – The Catastrophe (Good Luck with That, Man)
  3. Press Club – To All the Ones That I Love
  4. PUP – Olive Garden
  5. Witch Spit – Shove Ur Opinion
  6. Theurgy HC – Clipping Angel Wings
  7. WARGASM (UK) – Vigilantes
  8. Scowl – Fantasy
  9. The Smith Street Band – This Is It
  10. Hard Rubbish – Distort It
  11. Yungblud – Lovesick Lullaby
  12. Divebar Youth – Perfume
  13. Yumi Zouma – Bashville on the Sugar
  14. Renforshort – Feeling Good
  15. MØ – Lose Yourself
  16. Cut Copy – Lights & Music
  17. Justice & Rimon – Afterimage (Paranoid London Remix)
  18. Clean Bandit f. Tiesto & Leony – Tell Me Where U Go
  19. Gut Health – Stiletto (DJ PGZ Remix)
  20. Slowdive – Kisses (Electronic Version 3)
  21. DIIV – Brown Paper Bag (Upsammy Remix)
  22. LCD Soundsystem – X-ray Eyes
  23. K.Flay – Yes I’m Serious
  24. Hobo Johnson – Me & You
  25. The Front Bottoms – The Beers
  26. OK Go – Impulse Purchase
  27. OK Go – Golden Devils
  28. OK Go – This Is How it Ends
  29. Townhouse – Rugrantz
  30. Viagra Boys – Man Made of Meat
  31. Tropical Fuck Storm – Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser
  32. The Cheaks – Wildfire
  33. Dice – Alter Ego
  34. Tash Sultana f. City & Colour – Ain’t It Kinda Funny
  35. Platonic Sex – Impress You
  36. American Football – Never Meant
  37. Cull the Band – Oslo Bloodbath Pt. II: I Don’t Care
