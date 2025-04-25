Hybrid Dawns: 2025-04-25

Written by on April 25, 2025

  1. The Hives – Hate to Say I Told You So
  2. Beach Bunny – Chasm
  3. Polish Club f. Dobby – Something on the Side
  4. Beddy Rays – Pocket Rocket
  5. The Mushniks – Shark Attack (Live)
  6. Mayday Parade & Knuckle Puck – Who’s Laughing Now
  7. Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – Balcony
  8. Bloc Party – Helicopter
  9. Kneecap – H.O.O.D (2025 Mix)
  10. Bomfunk MC’s – Freestyler
  11. Groove Armada – Superstylin’ (GA25 Version)
  12. Confidence Man f. Airwolf Paradise – I Can’t Lose You (Remix)
  13. Swimming Paul – Lost
  14. DJ Seinfeld – If You Like Me
  15. Nia Archives – Off Wiv Ya Headz
  16. MØ – Keep Moving (Jenny Wilson Remix)
  17. K.Flay – Punisher (Softer Version)
  18. Glass Animals – Space Ghost Coast to Coast (Stripped Back)
  19. Miike Snow – Genghis Khan
  20. Washington – Sunday Best
  21. Gordi – Cutting Room Floor
  22. Portugal. the Man – V.I.S.
  23. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
  24. The Sexels – Sex Sells
  25. Witch Spit – Eddy’s Song
  26. Ben Gel & the Boneyard Saints – Fast Times at Ridgemont High
  27. Hello Enemy – D.D.N.S.
  28. King 810 – Rustbelt Numetal
  29. Perdition – Oxygen
  30. Blessthefall f. Jake Luhrs – Carry On
  31. Vana – Bite Back
  32. Dayseeker – Pale Moonlight
  33. Hundredth – Blitz
  34. Ghost – Cenotaph
  35. The Mars Volta – Cue the Sun
  36. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
  37. Scissor Sisters – I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’
  38. Spouse – Shame
  39. Djawbreaker – It’s Happening Again
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Critical Mess: 2025-04-25

Current track

Title

Artist