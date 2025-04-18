Hybrid Dawns: 2025-04-18

  1. Wolfmother – Woman
  2. Daine – I Want the Light to Swallow Me Whole
  3. Stand Atlantic f. Lauren Sanderson – I’m the Man
  4. The Devil Wears Prada – For You
  5. Sleep Token – Caramel
  6. Babymetal f. Poppy – From Me to You
  7. We Came as Romans – Bad Luck
  8. Windwaker f. TSS – Sirens 2.0
  9. Hot Milk – Swallow This
  10. Raccoon City – And Start Again
  11. Thornhill – Diesel
  12. Pendulum – Voodoo People (The Prodigy)
  13. Daft Punk – Touch It / Technologic
  14. Haptics – Dark Oud
  15. Fatboy Slim – Ya Mama (Krafty Kuts Remix)
  16. Basement Jaxx & 100 gecs – Where’s My Head At_
  17. Artemas – I Like the Way You Kiss Me
  18. Halsey – Gasoline
  19. Aurora – The Flood
  20. The Naked & Famous – Young Blood
  21. Teenage Joans – Sweet & Slow
  22. Mass Wisteria – Same Old
  23. Ruby Fields – Half the Laugh
  24. Trick Shot – This Life
  25. Witch Spit – Sorry (That I Knew You)
  26. Mantra – Dollar Store Jager
  27. Mannequin Death Squad f. Emmy Mack – Don’t Care
  28. Bring me the Horizon – Wonderwall (Oasis)
  29. Cry Club – For Your Heath
  30. Polish Club – S.N.A.F.U
  31. Violent Soho – Jesus Stole My Girlfriend
  32. Smacked Youth – White Line Fever
  33. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Phantom Island
  34. Dragonforce – Through the Fire & Flames
  35. The Coogees – Psilocybin
