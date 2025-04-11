Hybrid Dawns: 2025-04-11

- Something With Numbers – Apple of the Eye (Lay Me Down)
- The Beaches – Last Girls at the Party
- Blowers – Tony’s in Hospital Again
- Satin Cali – Burn the Ships
- Square Tugs – Constant Motion
- Mount Void – Burner
- Thornhill – Tongues
- Bury Tomorrow – Waiting
- Memphis May Fire – Shapeshifter
- Motionless in White – Devil’s Night
- Hellcat Speedracer f. Kobie Dee – JUMP!
- Aesop Rock – Checkers
- Tyler. the Creator – Pigs
- Childish Gambino – Les
- Nelly Furtado – Say It Right
- Christina Aguilera – Ain’t No Other Man
- DJ Tr!p f. Alia – Johnny Red
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Pillhouse (Papa Moonshine)
- King Crimson – The Court of the Crimson King (BBC Radio Sessions, 1969)
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Nuclear Fusion
- Felix Mir – Precursor
- Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
- Daughter – Touch
- Halsey – Clementine
- Kali Uchis – Sunshine & Rain…
- Rihanna – Rehab
- Justin Timberlake – What Goes Around…/…Comes Around
- Besties – Loser
- Hundredth – All the Way
- Wet Leg – Catch These Fists
- Le Shiv – Boredom
- The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die – Mental Health
- Tigers Jaw – Hum
- Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
- Verzanski – Jaipur
Reader's opinions