Hybrid Dawns: 2025-04-11

  1. Something With Numbers – Apple of the Eye (Lay Me Down)
  2. The Beaches – Last Girls at the Party
  3. Blowers – Tony’s in Hospital Again
  4. Satin Cali – Burn the Ships
  5. Square Tugs – Constant Motion
  6. Mount Void – Burner
  7. Thornhill – Tongues
  8. Bury Tomorrow – Waiting
  9. Memphis May Fire – Shapeshifter
  10. Motionless in White – Devil’s Night
  11. Hellcat Speedracer f. Kobie Dee – JUMP!
  12. Aesop Rock – Checkers
  13. Tyler. the Creator – Pigs
  14. Childish Gambino – Les
  15. Nelly Furtado – Say It Right
  16. Christina Aguilera – Ain’t No Other Man
  17. DJ Tr!p f. Alia – Johnny Red
  18. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Pillhouse (Papa Moonshine)
  19. King Crimson – The Court of the Crimson King (BBC Radio Sessions, 1969)
  20. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Nuclear Fusion
  21. Felix Mir – Precursor
  22. Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
  23. Daughter – Touch
  24. Halsey – Clementine
  25. Kali Uchis – Sunshine & Rain…
  26. Rihanna – Rehab
  27. Justin Timberlake – What Goes Around…/…Comes Around
  28. Besties – Loser
  29. Hundredth – All the Way
  30. Wet Leg – Catch These Fists
  31. Le Shiv – Boredom
  32. The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die – Mental Health
  33. Tigers Jaw – Hum
  34. Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
  35. Verzanski – Jaipur
