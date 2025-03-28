Hybrid Dawns: 2025-03-28

Written by on March 28, 2025

  1. Missy Elliott – Work It
  2. IDK f. Joey Valence & Brae – Clover
  3. Kanye West – Love Lockdown
  4. Arlo Parks – Too Good (Unknown Mortal Orchestra Remix)
  5. Joy Crookes – I Know You’d Kill
  6. Gnarls Barkley – Crazy
  7. The Black Eyed Peas – Don’t Phunk with my Heart
  8. Britney Spears – Circus
  9. Charli XCX – Break the Rules
  10. MØ – Keep Moving
  11. Royal & the Serpent – Death Do Us Part
  12. Kucka – Real
  13. Ashnikko – Itty Bitty
  14. Richard Vission f. Static Revenger & Luciana – I Like That
  15. Peking Duk f. Darren Hayes – I Want You
  16. Sneaky Sound System – UFO (Extended Club Mix)
  17. TV Rock f. Dukes of Windsor – The Others
  18. Brockhampton – Boogie
  19. Fever 333 – New West Order
  20. Wargasm (UK) – Bad Seed
  21. Cull the Band – You’ll Never Know
  22. Spiritbox – A Haven With Two Faces
  23. Invent Animate f. Silent Planet – Return to One
  24. Make Them Suffer – Bones
  25. Silverchair – Cicada
  26. Ethanol Blend – Look Me in the Eyes
  27. Clamm – No Idea
  28. Anberlin f. Matty Mullins – Never Take Friendship Personal
  29. A Day to Remember – Flowers
  30. PUP f. Jeff Rosenstock – Get Dumber
  31. Placement – More a Curse
  32. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Weird World Awoke
  33. Bloc Party – We Are Not Good People
  34. Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired
  35. Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  36. Divebar Youth – Heart of Gold
  37. The Neighbourhood – How
  38. Tropical Fuck Storm – Bloodsport
  39. Oscar the Wild – Big Think
  40. Stiff Necks – Fast Love
  41. Brave Mistakes – Lie for my Love
  42. Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – Better Than That
