Hybrid Dawns: 2025-03-28

- Missy Elliott – Work It
- IDK f. Joey Valence & Brae – Clover
- Kanye West – Love Lockdown
- Arlo Parks – Too Good (Unknown Mortal Orchestra Remix)
- Joy Crookes – I Know You’d Kill
- Gnarls Barkley – Crazy
- The Black Eyed Peas – Don’t Phunk with my Heart
- Britney Spears – Circus
- Charli XCX – Break the Rules
- MØ – Keep Moving
- Royal & the Serpent – Death Do Us Part
- Kucka – Real
- Ashnikko – Itty Bitty
- Richard Vission f. Static Revenger & Luciana – I Like That
- Peking Duk f. Darren Hayes – I Want You
- Sneaky Sound System – UFO (Extended Club Mix)
- TV Rock f. Dukes of Windsor – The Others
- Brockhampton – Boogie
- Fever 333 – New West Order
- Wargasm (UK) – Bad Seed
- Cull the Band – You’ll Never Know
- Spiritbox – A Haven With Two Faces
- Invent Animate f. Silent Planet – Return to One
- Make Them Suffer – Bones
- Silverchair – Cicada
- Ethanol Blend – Look Me in the Eyes
- Clamm – No Idea
- Anberlin f. Matty Mullins – Never Take Friendship Personal
- A Day to Remember – Flowers
- PUP f. Jeff Rosenstock – Get Dumber
- Placement – More a Curse
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Weird World Awoke
- Bloc Party – We Are Not Good People
- Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired
- Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
- Divebar Youth – Heart of Gold
- The Neighbourhood – How
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Bloodsport
- Oscar the Wild – Big Think
- Stiff Necks – Fast Love
- Brave Mistakes – Lie for my Love
- Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – Better Than That
Reader's opinions