Hybrid Dawns: 2025-03-21

- Ministry – Jesus Built My Hot Rod
- The Last Peach – Jarvis
- BAREFOOT BOWLS CLUB – Passing Out (On the Pakenham Line)
- Oscar the Wild – Roll with the Punches
- The Vovos – Youth These Days
- Courtney Barnett – Depreston
- The Midnight Mares – Endless Night of Rock n Roll
- Dave Graney and The Coral Snakes – Everybody Loves a Mass Killer
- Radiohead – Lotus Flower
- Fiendish Cavendish – There is Something in the Water
- Gravel Face Racer – Turn to Shit
- Peterhead – Baby, Not Another Baby
- Crunt – Swine
- Viva Vas Deferens – Can’t Afford
- Glamville – Mission to the Moon
- Fireballs – Kill Kill Kill
- Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – 2 Kindsa Love
- Intoxica – Brandavino Party
- Painters & Dockers – Mohawk Baby
- Barry Crocker & the Celibate Rifles – Six Days on the Road
- Barry Crocker &The Doug Anthony Allstars – Stairway to Heaven
- The Lizard Train – When the Acid Drops
- Green Circles – Sandra
- The Molting Vultures – Burning Red
- The Screaming Believers – Surf’s up with the Ayatollah
- Shonen Knife – Top of the World
- The Shimmys – Slow Down
- Thee Headcoatees – Bostik Haze
- The Booby Traps – I Try
- Mach Pelican – She’s a Mod
- Swimsuit – Crazy
- The Triffids – Save What You Can
- Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
- The Handsome Family – 24-Hour Store
- Gram Parsons – In My Hour of Darkness
- John Prine – He Forgot it Was a Sunday
- Justin Townes Earle – Far Away in Another Town
- The Vains – Strut
- Ethanol Blend – Anodised
- The Stone Roses – I am the Resurrection
Reader's opinions