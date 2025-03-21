Hybrid Dawns: 2025-03-21

March 21, 2025

  1. Ministry – Jesus Built My Hot Rod
  2. The Last Peach – Jarvis
  3. BAREFOOT BOWLS CLUB – Passing Out (On the Pakenham Line)
  4. Oscar the Wild – Roll with the Punches
  5. The Vovos – Youth These Days
  6. Courtney Barnett – Depreston
  7. The Midnight Mares – Endless Night of Rock n Roll
  8. Dave Graney and The Coral Snakes – Everybody Loves a Mass Killer
  9. Radiohead – Lotus Flower
  10. Fiendish Cavendish – There is Something in the Water
  11. Gravel Face Racer – Turn to Shit
  12. Peterhead – Baby, Not Another Baby
  13. Crunt – Swine
  14. Viva Vas Deferens – Can’t Afford
  15. Glamville – Mission to the Moon
  16. Fireballs – Kill Kill Kill
  17. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – 2 Kindsa Love
  18. Intoxica – Brandavino Party
  19. Painters & Dockers – Mohawk Baby
  20. Barry Crocker & the Celibate Rifles – Six Days on the Road
  21. Barry Crocker &The Doug Anthony Allstars – Stairway to Heaven
  22. The Lizard Train – When the Acid Drops
  23. Green Circles – Sandra
  24. The Molting Vultures – Burning Red
  25. The Screaming Believers – Surf’s up with the Ayatollah
  26. Shonen Knife – Top of the World
  27. The Shimmys – Slow Down
  28. Thee Headcoatees – Bostik Haze
  29. The Booby Traps – I Try
  30. Mach Pelican – She’s a Mod
  31. Swimsuit – Crazy
  32. The Triffids – Save What You Can
  33. Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
  34. The Handsome Family – 24-Hour Store
  35. Gram Parsons – In My Hour of Darkness
  36. John Prine – He Forgot it Was a Sunday
  37. Justin Townes Earle – Far Away in Another Town
  38. The Vains – Strut
  39. Ethanol Blend – Anodised
  40. The Stone Roses – I am the Resurrection
