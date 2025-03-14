Hybrid Dawns: 2025-03-14

Written by on March 14, 2025

  1. Powderfinger – Lost & Running
  2. War Room – Alarms
  3. Thornhill – Tomgues
  4. Underoath – Survivor’s Guilt
  5. Spiritbox – Fata Morgana
  6. Bury Tomorrow – Waiting
  7. Amyl & the Sniffers – Do It Do It (Simlish Version)
  8. K.Flay – Punisher
  9. Bishop Briggs – Woman is King
  10. P!nk – Bad Influence
  11. Rogue Traders – Voodoo Child
  12. Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
  13. Kito – Miao Miao
  14. Banks – Love is Unkind
  15. Bob Sinclar & Masaka Kids Africana – Love Generation (Club Extended)
  16. Mura Masa – Jump
  17. clipping. f. Aesop Rock – Welcome Home Warrior
  18. Tyler, the Creator – Noid
  19. 360 – Save My Soul
  20. Tash Sultana – Hold On
  21. Chet Faker & Flume – Drop the Game
  22. Georgia Oatley – Weaving Online
  23. Kucka – Not There
  24. Spiritbox – Crystal Roses
  25. Sleep Token – Emergence
  26. Architects – Chandelier
  27. Coheed & Cambria – The Father of Make Believe
  28. CLAMM – And I Try
  29. Ethanol Blend – Blue
  30. Press Club – I am Everything
  31. The Genevieves – Coward
  32. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
  33. Ruby Fields – 92 Purebred
  34. Ecca Vandal – Crushing to Self Soothe
  35. Hello Enemy – In a Spin
  36. Perdition – Crisis
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Friday Wind Up: 2025-03-14

Previous post

Critical Mess: 2025-03-14

Current track

Title

Artist