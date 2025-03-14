Hybrid Dawns: 2025-03-14

- Powderfinger – Lost & Running
- War Room – Alarms
- Thornhill – Tomgues
- Underoath – Survivor’s Guilt
- Spiritbox – Fata Morgana
- Bury Tomorrow – Waiting
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Do It Do It (Simlish Version)
- K.Flay – Punisher
- Bishop Briggs – Woman is King
- P!nk – Bad Influence
- Rogue Traders – Voodoo Child
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Kito – Miao Miao
- Banks – Love is Unkind
- Bob Sinclar & Masaka Kids Africana – Love Generation (Club Extended)
- Mura Masa – Jump
- clipping. f. Aesop Rock – Welcome Home Warrior
- Tyler, the Creator – Noid
- 360 – Save My Soul
- Tash Sultana – Hold On
- Chet Faker & Flume – Drop the Game
- Georgia Oatley – Weaving Online
- Kucka – Not There
- Spiritbox – Crystal Roses
- Sleep Token – Emergence
- Architects – Chandelier
- Coheed & Cambria – The Father of Make Believe
- CLAMM – And I Try
- Ethanol Blend – Blue
- Press Club – I am Everything
- The Genevieves – Coward
- The Empty Threats – Phone Call
- Ruby Fields – 92 Purebred
- Ecca Vandal – Crushing to Self Soothe
- Hello Enemy – In a Spin
- Perdition – Crisis
Reader's opinions