Hybrid Dawns: 2025-03-07

- Eskimo Joe – New York
- Car Seat Headrest – Gethsemane
- The Tullamarines – Running on Empty
- Ruby Fields – Dinosaurs
- Ball Park Music – Like Love
- Horrorshow – No Aphrodisiac (The Whitlams)
- Jerome Farah – Vibrate
- Arno Faraji – Destiny’s
- Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
- Ezra Collective f. Sampa the Great – Life Goes On
- Little Simz f. Obongjayar & Moonchild Sanelly – Flood
- K.Flay – Blood in the Cut
- Calvin Harris – The Girls
- DJ Tr!p f. Fleur Green – Concrete Jungle
- Yaeji – Booboo
- Grimes – idgaf
- Ninajirachi – All I Am
- Confidence Man f. Eliza Rose – I Heart You
- Sycco – Swarm
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Paramore – Ain’t it Fun
- Halsey – Safeword
- The Empty Threats – Phone Call
- Arctic Monkeys – Brianstorm (Live)
- Architects – Landmines
- Hot Milk – 90 Seconds to Midnight
- Architects – Elegy
- Landmvrks f. While She Sleeps – A Line in the Dust
- A Day to Remember – Make it Make Sense
- The Bloody Beetroots f. Bob Vylan – Killing Punk
- Beastie Boys – Sabotage
- Radio Free Alice – Empty Words
- Ethanol Blend – Rabbit Hole
- Colourblind – Learn to Be
- The Packets – Microscopic People in Mechanical Parts
- Ecca Vandal – Cruising to Self Soothe
- The BandShe – Hot Mess
- Green Day – ¿Viva La Gloria? (Little Girl)
- The Pretty Littles – Possum
- Mdou Moctar – Imajighen (Injustice Version)
- The Black Keys – Little Black Submarine
