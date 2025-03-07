Hybrid Dawns: 2025-03-07

Written by on March 7, 2025

  1. Eskimo Joe – New York
  2. Car Seat Headrest – Gethsemane
  3. The Tullamarines – Running on Empty
  4. Ruby Fields – Dinosaurs
  5. Ball Park Music – Like Love
  6. Horrorshow – No Aphrodisiac (The Whitlams)
  7. Jerome Farah – Vibrate
  8. Arno Faraji – Destiny’s
  9. Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
  10. Ezra Collective f. Sampa the Great – Life Goes On
  11. Little Simz f. Obongjayar & Moonchild Sanelly – Flood
  12. K.Flay – Blood in the Cut
  13. Calvin Harris – The Girls
  14. DJ Tr!p f. Fleur Green – Concrete Jungle
  15. Yaeji – Booboo
  16. Grimes – idgaf
  17. Ninajirachi – All I Am
  18. Confidence Man f. Eliza Rose – I Heart You
  19. Sycco – Swarm
  20. Doechii – Anxiety
  21. Paramore – Ain’t it Fun
  22. Halsey – Safeword
  23. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
  24. Arctic Monkeys – Brianstorm (Live)
  25. Architects – Landmines
  26. Hot Milk – 90 Seconds to Midnight
  27. Architects – Elegy
  28. Landmvrks f. While She Sleeps – A Line in the Dust
  29. A Day to Remember – Make it Make Sense
  30. The Bloody Beetroots f. Bob Vylan – Killing Punk
  31. Beastie Boys – Sabotage
  32. Radio Free Alice – Empty Words
  33. Ethanol Blend – Rabbit Hole
  34. Colourblind – Learn to Be
  35. The Packets – Microscopic People in Mechanical Parts
  36. Ecca Vandal – Cruising to Self Soothe
  37. The BandShe – Hot Mess
  38. Green Day – ¿Viva La Gloria? (Little Girl)
  39. The Pretty Littles – Possum
  40. Mdou Moctar – Imajighen (Injustice Version)
  41. The Black Keys – Little Black Submarine
