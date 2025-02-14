Hybrid Dawns: 2025-02-14

Written by on February 14, 2025

  1. Kisschasy – Opinions Won’t Keep You Warm at Night
  2. Besties – You Made a Mess of Me
  3. Left on Seen – Pop Punk Cliche
  4. The Amity Affliction – Anchors
  5. Spiritbox – No Loss No Love
  6. Landmvrks – Blood Red
  7. letlive. – 27 Club
  8. Alexisonfire – This Could Be Anywhere in the World (Live)
  9. Hands Like Houses – Fatally Fractured
  10. Bring Me the Horizon – What You Need
  11. D’Arcy Spiller – I Bleed
  12. Daughter – No Care
  13. Georgia Oatley – For Ted
  14. DJ Tr!p – Golden Hand
  15. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Earth 1
  16. Tensnake – Coma Cat (Radio Edit)
  17. Alexander Flood f. Vivian Sessions – Can’t Get Enough
  18. Tash Sultana – Milk & Honey
  19. Jennie f. Dominic Fike – Love Hangover
  20. Kaytranada f. Channel Tres – Stuntin
  21. Joy Crookes f. Kano – Mathematics
  22. Jorja Smith & OBOY – Come Over (Remix)
  23. Masego – Navajo
  24. Childish Gambino – Redbone
  25. Divebar Youth – All You Ever Wanted
  26. The Neighbourhood & Syd – Daddy Issues (Remix)
  27. Arctic Monkeys – Arabella (Live)
  28. Amyl & the Sniffers – Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)
  29. Lambrini Girls – Scarcity is Fake / Filthy Rich Nepo Baby
  30. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – (I’m A Kadaver) Alakazam
  31. Ra Ra Viper – Losers
  32. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  33. Ripship – New Mexico
  34. Vowws – Blood’s on Fire
  35. Electric Callboy – Elevator Operator
  36. The Genevieves – Keith
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Friday Wind Up: 2025-02-14

Previous post

Radioactive: 2025-02-14

Current track

Title

Artist