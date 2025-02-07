Hybrid Dawns: 2025-02-07

Written by on February 7, 2025

  1. Hilltop Hoods – The Hard Road Restrung
  2. Lily Allen – LDN
  3. The Ting Tings – Shut Up & Let Me Go
  4. Ashlee Simpson – L.O.V.E.
  5. Mallrat & Kito – Hocus Pocus
  6. Daya – Bad Girl (JVKE Remix)
  7. Just a Gent f. Sammi Constantine – The Last Time
  8. ISOxo f. Ninajirachi – Shypop
  9. Tisoki & Godlands – U Want Me 2.0
  10. Fatboy Slim – Tweakers Delight
  11. Daft Punk – Derezzed
  12. The Presets – My People
  13. Jamie xx – Kill Dem
  14. Rufus Du Sol – On My Knees
  15. Soweto Gospel Choir & Groove Terminator – Ride Like the Wind
  16. Doechii – Nosebleeds
  17. King Crimson – 21st Century Schizoid Man
  18. BADBADNOTGOOD f. MF DOOM – The Chocolate Conquistadors
  19. Alicia Keys & Jack White – Another Way to Die
  20. Anna Echo & the High Tides – Nth Degrees of Separation
  21. Placement – Inertia/Heavy Lids
  22. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – March on For Pax Ramona
  23. Reliqa – Dying Light
  24. Stray From the Path – Kubrick Stare
  25. Vicious Rain f. Future Static – The Devil & Lovers
  26. Thornhill – Silver Swarm
  27. Down And Out – Sunk Cost Fallacy
  28. Cull the Band – Girl I Know
  29. Mood Punch – Calm Yourself
  30. Badflower – London
  31. Ethanol Blend – Madison
  32. Bukowski – Twentytwentythree
  33. The Murder Capital – The Fall
  34. Ball Park Music – Please Don’t Move to Melbourne
  35. Suzi – Centrelink Summer
  36. Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
