Hybrid Dawns: 2025-02-07

- Hilltop Hoods – The Hard Road Restrung
- Lily Allen – LDN
- The Ting Tings – Shut Up & Let Me Go
- Ashlee Simpson – L.O.V.E.
- Mallrat & Kito – Hocus Pocus
- Daya – Bad Girl (JVKE Remix)
- Just a Gent f. Sammi Constantine – The Last Time
- ISOxo f. Ninajirachi – Shypop
- Tisoki & Godlands – U Want Me 2.0
- Fatboy Slim – Tweakers Delight
- Daft Punk – Derezzed
- The Presets – My People
- Jamie xx – Kill Dem
- Rufus Du Sol – On My Knees
- Soweto Gospel Choir & Groove Terminator – Ride Like the Wind
- Doechii – Nosebleeds
- King Crimson – 21st Century Schizoid Man
- BADBADNOTGOOD f. MF DOOM – The Chocolate Conquistadors
- Alicia Keys & Jack White – Another Way to Die
- Anna Echo & the High Tides – Nth Degrees of Separation
- Placement – Inertia/Heavy Lids
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – March on For Pax Ramona
- Reliqa – Dying Light
- Stray From the Path – Kubrick Stare
- Vicious Rain f. Future Static – The Devil & Lovers
- Thornhill – Silver Swarm
- Down And Out – Sunk Cost Fallacy
- Cull the Band – Girl I Know
- Mood Punch – Calm Yourself
- Badflower – London
- Ethanol Blend – Madison
- Bukowski – Twentytwentythree
- The Murder Capital – The Fall
- Ball Park Music – Please Don’t Move to Melbourne
- Suzi – Centrelink Summer
- Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
Reader's opinions