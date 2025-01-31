Hybrid Dawns: 2025-01-31

Written by on January 31, 2025

  1. Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
  2. Mdou Moctar – Funeral for Justice (Injustice Version)
  3. Miami Horror – Glowin’
  4. Joy Crookes f. Vince Staples – Pass the Salt
  5. Little Simz – Mood Swings
  6. Jamie xx f. Erykah Badu – F.U.
  7. Glass Animals f. Jakwob – A Tear in Space (Airlock) (Remix)
  8. Haptics – Always More
  9. LCD Soundsystem – Oh Baby
  10. Party Dozen – The Big Man Upstairs
  11. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  12. Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
  13. Djawbreaker – It’s Happening Again
  14. Lana Del Rey – Blue Jeans
  15. Hozier – Do I Wanna Know? (Arctic Monkeys) (Live)
  16. Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
  17. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Raw Feel
  18. The Sundials – Telepath
  19. Mince for Vince – Down
  20. Satin Cali – Farewell Goodbye
  21. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  22. Sacrificial Larynx – Wallz
  23. Twine – High Tide Loose Change
  24. LOLA – Fast Life
  25. Amyl & the Sniffers – Jerkin’
  26. Gut Health – Memory Foam
  27. Junior Varsity – Cross the Street
  28. Oscar the Wild – Roll With the Punches
  29. Jess Day – Softness
  30. Knuckle Puck – Nice to Know Ya
  31. Cull the Band – Crawl
  32. Bury Tomorrow – Let Go
  33. Landmvrks f. While She Sleeps – A Line in the Dust
  34. West Thebarton – Tapes
  35. The Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Critical Mess: 2025-01-31

Current track

Title

Artist