Hybrid Dawns: 2025-01-31

- Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
- Mdou Moctar – Funeral for Justice (Injustice Version)
- Miami Horror – Glowin’
- Joy Crookes f. Vince Staples – Pass the Salt
- Little Simz – Mood Swings
- Jamie xx f. Erykah Badu – F.U.
- Glass Animals f. Jakwob – A Tear in Space (Airlock) (Remix)
- Haptics – Always More
- LCD Soundsystem – Oh Baby
- Party Dozen – The Big Man Upstairs
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
- Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
- Djawbreaker – It’s Happening Again
- Lana Del Rey – Blue Jeans
- Hozier – Do I Wanna Know? (Arctic Monkeys) (Live)
- Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Raw Feel
- The Sundials – Telepath
- Mince for Vince – Down
- Satin Cali – Farewell Goodbye
- The Mushniks – Onion Rings
- Sacrificial Larynx – Wallz
- Twine – High Tide Loose Change
- LOLA – Fast Life
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Jerkin’
- Gut Health – Memory Foam
- Junior Varsity – Cross the Street
- Oscar the Wild – Roll With the Punches
- Jess Day – Softness
- Knuckle Puck – Nice to Know Ya
- Cull the Band – Crawl
- Bury Tomorrow – Let Go
- Landmvrks f. While She Sleeps – A Line in the Dust
- West Thebarton – Tapes
- The Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
