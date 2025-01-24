Hybrid Dawns: 2025-01-24

  1. Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out
  2. Lambrini Girls – Cuntology 101
  3. Amyl & the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  4. Delivery – Stuck in the Game
  5. Hundredth – Dark Side
  6. Press Club – Tightrope
  7. Windwaker – Arcane
  8. Architects – Blackhole
  9. Alienist – Prisoner of You
  10. Ice Nine Kills f. Shavo – A Work of Art
  11. Rise Against – Nod
  12. The Offspring – Come Out & Play
  13. Bilmuri f. Dylan Marlowe – Emptyhanded
  14. Donni Heat – Lies
  15. Panic! at the Disco – There’s a Reason These Tables are Numbered Honey, You Just Haven’t Thought of It Yet
  16. M.I.A – Armour
  17. Haptics – Innocent Criminals
  18. Mallrat – Pavement
  19. Banshee – Obsessed
  20. BANKS – Love is Unkind
  21. Purity Ring – Begin Again
  22. Chet Faker f. Flume – Gold (Re-work)
  23. Glass Animals f. Mura Masa – Wonderful Nothing (Do Ya Thing Tiger Mix)
  24. Avalon Kane f. Stu Patterson – Killing Time
  25. Georgia Oatley – Into the Deep Blue
  26. Daughter – Neptune
  27. Radiohead – Videotape (Live at Bonaroo 2006)
  28. Alt-J – Every Other Freckle
  29. Spacey Jane – All the Noise
  30. Ruby Fields – 92 Purebred
  31. Dear Seattle – Cut My Hair
  32. Placement – Inertia/ Heavy Lids
  33. PUP – Paranoid
  34. Dropsink – Animal
  35. Ripship – Debugger
  36. Veruca Salt – Seether
  37. The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
  38. Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush of Violence
  39. The White Stripes – Jolene (Live)
