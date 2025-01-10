Hybrid Dawns: 2025-01-10

- Infernal – From Paris to Berlin
- Mia Rodriguez – Running 4 My Life
- Biig Piig – Ponytail
- Kucka – Fun!
- Fred Again… f. Anderson Paak & Chika – Places to Be
- Daft Punk – Technologic
- DJ Tr!p – Nightwalking (The Xylazine Shuffle)
- Gorillaz – Clint Eastwood
- Little Simz – Hello, Hi
- Kendrick Lamar f. SZA – Gloria
- Elsy Wameyo – Journey
- Wafia – Something
- The Bloody Beetroots f. Greta Svabo Bech – Chronicles of a Fallen Love
- Simian & Justice – We Are Your Friends (Miike Heavy Friends Remix)
- The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
- Brave Mistakes – Wicked Game
- Twine – Deer in the Headlights
- Coast Arcade – Afterthought
- CoinToss – If Black Tea is for Green Coffee
- The Birds are Spies – Down the Rabbit Hole
- Freegolf – Fite the Heart
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Another Reincarnation
- The Last Martyr – Critical Mess
- Perdition – Degeneration
- Stick to Your Guns – Spineless
- Make Them Suffer – Small Town Syndrome
- Memphis May Fire f. Blindside – Overdose
- Windwaker – Apathy
- Yours Truly f. Bloom – Sinking
- Besties f. Yours Truly – Love Bombs
- Disaster Clinic – Somniferum
- Le Shiv – Boredom
- Moaning Lisa – 4am (Where Have You Been?)
- Slowly Slowly – How Are You Mine?
- Puree – Oh Boy
- Dear Sunday – Sweet Like Sugar
- The Cheaks – Is This a Robbery
- Somnium – Alien
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
