Hybrid Dawns: 2025-01-10

  1. Infernal – From Paris to Berlin
  2. Mia Rodriguez – Running 4 My Life
  3. Biig Piig – Ponytail
  4. Kucka – Fun!
  5. Fred Again… f. Anderson Paak & Chika – Places to Be
  6. Daft Punk – Technologic
  7. DJ Tr!p – Nightwalking (The Xylazine Shuffle)
  8. Gorillaz – Clint Eastwood
  9. Little Simz – Hello, Hi
  10. Kendrick Lamar f. SZA – Gloria
  11. Elsy Wameyo – Journey
  12. Wafia – Something
  13. The Bloody Beetroots f. Greta Svabo Bech – Chronicles of a Fallen Love
  14. Simian & Justice – We Are Your Friends (Miike Heavy Friends Remix)
  15. The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
  16. Brave Mistakes – Wicked Game
  17. Twine – Deer in the Headlights
  18. Coast Arcade – Afterthought
  19. CoinToss – If Black Tea is for Green Coffee
  20. The Birds are Spies – Down the Rabbit Hole
  21. Freegolf – Fite the Heart
  22. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Another Reincarnation
  23. The Last Martyr – Critical Mess
  24. Perdition – Degeneration
  25. Stick to Your Guns – Spineless
  26. Make Them Suffer – Small Town Syndrome
  27. Memphis May Fire f. Blindside – Overdose
  28. Windwaker – Apathy
  29. Yours Truly f. Bloom – Sinking
  30. Besties f. Yours Truly – Love Bombs
  31. Disaster Clinic – Somniferum
  32. Le Shiv – Boredom
  33. Moaning Lisa – 4am (Where Have You Been?)
  34. Slowly Slowly – How Are You Mine?
  35. Puree – Oh Boy
  36. Dear Sunday – Sweet Like Sugar
  37. The Cheaks – Is This a Robbery
  38. Somnium – Alien
  39. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
