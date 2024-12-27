Hybrid Dawns: 2024-12-27

Written by on December 27, 2024

  1. Nirvana – Heart-Shaped Box
  2. Spiritbox – Hurt You
  3. The Screaming Jets – Shadow Boxer
  4. The Used – A Box Full of Sharp Objects
  5. Fear & Loathing – Weedbox / The Un-Named One
  6. Title Fight – Head in the Ceiling Fan
  7. Rise Against – Little Boxes
  8. Courtney Barnett – Boxing Day Blues
  9. Portishead – Glory Box
  10. Fiona Apple – Shadowboxer
  11. Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
  12. DJ Tr!p – 2nd Player Hater
  13. Hellcat Speedracer f. DZ Deathrays – Daybreak (Zero Pain Remix)
  14. Artemas – Fancy
  15. Peaches – Take You On
  16. Beyonce – Sweet Dreams
  17. MF DOOM & Danger Mouse f. CeeLo Green – Benzi Box
  18. Yelawolf – Box Chevy V
  19. Smino – Dear Fren
  20. Fort Minor – Remember the Name
  21. Hilltop Hoods f. Drapht – Brainbox
  22. Ocean Grove – No Offence Detected
  23. Cry Club – High Voltage Anxiety
  24. Parkway Drive – Shadow Boxing
  25. Ice Nine Kills f. Brandon Saller & Ryan Kirby – The Box
  26. The Gloom in the Corner f. Lauren Babic – Pandora’s Box
  27. Bury Tomorrow – What if I Burn
  28. Hands Like Houses – Chemicals
  29. Modest Mouse – The Ground Walks, with Time in a Box
  30. Dear Seattle – Counting Hours
  31. Lambrini Girls – Love
  32. Anxious – Counting Sheep
  33. Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
  34. Mom Jeans. – Poor Boxer Shorts
  35. Twine – Between States
  36. Microwave – Bored of Being Sad
  37. War Room – I Found
  38. Spiderbait – Live in a Box
  39. Majak Door – Everybody’s Listening to the Radio Now
  40. Overdue Fiction – Silence
Next post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2024-12-27

Previous post

Radioactive: 2024-12-27

