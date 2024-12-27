Hybrid Dawns: 2024-12-27

- Nirvana – Heart-Shaped Box
- Spiritbox – Hurt You
- The Screaming Jets – Shadow Boxer
- The Used – A Box Full of Sharp Objects
- Fear & Loathing – Weedbox / The Un-Named One
- Title Fight – Head in the Ceiling Fan
- Rise Against – Little Boxes
- Courtney Barnett – Boxing Day Blues
- Portishead – Glory Box
- Fiona Apple – Shadowboxer
- Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
- DJ Tr!p – 2nd Player Hater
- Hellcat Speedracer f. DZ Deathrays – Daybreak (Zero Pain Remix)
- Artemas – Fancy
- Peaches – Take You On
- Beyonce – Sweet Dreams
- MF DOOM & Danger Mouse f. CeeLo Green – Benzi Box
- Yelawolf – Box Chevy V
- Smino – Dear Fren
- Fort Minor – Remember the Name
- Hilltop Hoods f. Drapht – Brainbox
- Ocean Grove – No Offence Detected
- Cry Club – High Voltage Anxiety
- Parkway Drive – Shadow Boxing
- Ice Nine Kills f. Brandon Saller & Ryan Kirby – The Box
- The Gloom in the Corner f. Lauren Babic – Pandora’s Box
- Bury Tomorrow – What if I Burn
- Hands Like Houses – Chemicals
- Modest Mouse – The Ground Walks, with Time in a Box
- Dear Seattle – Counting Hours
- Lambrini Girls – Love
- Anxious – Counting Sheep
- Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
- Mom Jeans. – Poor Boxer Shorts
- Twine – Between States
- Microwave – Bored of Being Sad
- War Room – I Found
- Spiderbait – Live in a Box
- Majak Door – Everybody’s Listening to the Radio Now
- Overdue Fiction – Silence
